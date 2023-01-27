Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- There is no goaltending controversy in Montreal as Jake Allen returned to the net against the Detroit Red Wings. [Sportsnet]
- Samuel Montembeault certainly grabbed the bull by the horns during Allen’s absence. [Montreal Gazette]
- What kind of trade interest is Montreal receiving on Sean Monahan? [TSN]
- Joël Teasdale’s journey from extra body to indispensable. [RDS]
- After the Lions played the Reading Royals on Wednesday night, Mathieu Brodeur announced his retirement. [La Presse]
Mathieu Brodeur has issued a statement regarding his retirement via the Lions. Wish him all the best. #Lions3R pic.twitter.com/kUoZym0Dpu— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) January 26, 2023
Around the league and elsewhere
- Ray Bourque had to be in the top 10 for The Athletic’s ranking of the best 99 players since 1967 — here are 77 reasons why. [The Athletic]
- Undrafted, Jason Blake reflects on defying the odds. [Sportsnet]
- Re-signing Andrei Kuzmenko proves we can’t take a Vancouver Canucks rebuild seriously. [Daily Faceoff]
- As sports betting ads surge in Canada, the quest for order nears Parliament. [The Athletic]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are soft. And that will be a problem in the playoffs. [Daily Faceoff]
- What makes a “glue guy” in the NHL? [ESPN]
- Highlights and impressions from the CHL top prospects game. [Matt Drake]
