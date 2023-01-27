 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Reinforcements between the pipes

In today’s links, Jake Allen’s return does not create a goaltending controversy, rumblings about Sean Monahan’s trade value, and the implications of the rise of sports gambling in Canada.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

NHL: NOV 09 Canucks at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • There is no goaltending controversy in Montreal as Jake Allen returned to the net against the Detroit Red Wings. [Sportsnet]
  • Samuel Montembeault certainly grabbed the bull by the horns during Allen’s absence. [Montreal Gazette]
  • What kind of trade interest is Montreal receiving on Sean Monahan? [TSN]
  • Joël Teasdale’s journey from extra body to indispensable. [RDS]
  • After the Lions played the Reading Royals on Wednesday night, Mathieu Brodeur announced his retirement. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Ray Bourque had to be in the top 10 for The Athletic’s ranking of the best 99 players since 1967 — here are 77 reasons why. [The Athletic]
  • Undrafted, Jason Blake reflects on defying the odds. [Sportsnet]
  • Re-signing Andrei Kuzmenko proves we can’t take a Vancouver Canucks rebuild seriously. [Daily Faceoff]
  • As sports betting ads surge in Canada, the quest for order nears Parliament. [The Athletic]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are soft. And that will be a problem in the playoffs. [Daily Faceoff]
  • What makes a “glue guy” in the NHL? [ESPN]
  • Highlights and impressions from the CHL top prospects game. [Matt Drake]

