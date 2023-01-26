[Injury Report] Joel Edmundson out with a lower-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Joel Edmundson is out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. He will miss the final two periods versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Le défenseur Joel Edmundson ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (bas du corps).



Defenseman Joel Edmundson won't return tonight (lower-body). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2023

According to replay of one of his last shifts, it appeared that Edmundson tweaked something while skating backward defending a rush. The defenceman had re-entered the formation in early November after missing the opening month of the season, but never looked like the same player he was the previous year.

The Canadiens entered the game with seven defencemen in the lineup, so they will have three pairs to finish the match with. They do lose a veteran for an undetermined amount of time, and see one of their top trade chips go down about five weeks from the trade deadline on March 3.