Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: We down with RHP yet?

Pre-Game Thoughts
- Sure it’s a Reverse Retro night, but it can’t possibly still be terrible right?
- (Right???)
- Happy to see Sammy Saves get a night off, hopefully the Habs don’t just wilt in front of Jake Allen.
- Can the Laval Rocket Line get on the board tonight?
- Are we human, or are we dancer?
First Period
- That’s a bold start from Justin Barron, 100 foot saucer pass to Kirby Dach, even if it leads to nothing.
- Well, Rasmussen just totally ignoring Chris Wideman and opening the scoring is a depressing way to start this game.
- WE ARE PEZ DISPENSING A TYING GOAL SHORTLY AFTER THOUGH FOLKS
- The Rocket line is truly cooking already, nice play from Alex Belzile to break up the pass and a nice finish from Michael Pezzetta!
- How have their only been three total shots on goal and two goals in this game?
- I find it hard to believe that I have forgotten David Perron plays for the Red Wings multiple times this season.
- Oh my goodness Jesse Ylönen is a highlight reel waiting to explode.
- Just please shoot the puck Jesse.
- I would love to clip that Kirby Dach hit, ESPN has decided I do not need to see it though.
- What’s not to like about Rafaël Harvey-Pinard y’all? Dude works his pants off to try and create goals.
- Not a bad first period!
- At least by Reverse Retro standards
Second Period
- Kirby Dach beating the tar out of a dude was not what I expected in this game at all.
- Oh dear, Joel Edmundson is done for the night and that’s not great.
- Okay guys, don’t just rely on Jake Allen now please.
- Or we can take a delay of game penalty, that works too.
- Sigh.
- I don’t dislike Chris Wideman, I just don’t know what he brings to this team.
- Oh no, not a Habs power play.
- Oh wait, it’s a penalty kill.
- OH WAIT IT’S A SHORTHANDED GOAL FOR RHP!
- (Let’s just ignore that high stick like the officials did mkay?)
- The Rocket Line is again COOKING Y’ALL.
- I don’t blame the Habs for not challenging since no one has any idea what goaltender interference is.
- Oh no a Habs a power play(for real this time)
- Okay, kind of wish it wasn’t a Habs power play.
- YOU DOWN WITH RHP??
- That is how we like to end a period boys!
Third Period
- Alright boys, don’t be embarrassing in the third please.
- Harvey-Pinard is truly going to do it all tonight I guess.
- HOLY JAKE ALLEN.
- Is there another big rookie moment to be had in this game?
- (nudge nudge Ylönen)
- How did Suzuki catch that lob pass???
- Sort of feels like the Habs are kind of hanging on at this point.
- Where did this entire period go, it feels like there were just 13 minutes left to play?
- I don’t think Tyler Bertuzzi wants the smoke from the Power Horse at this point friends.
- I cannot believe the officials are actually calling a penalty there.
- Good lord Ville Husso.
- I can’t even be mad!
Overtime
- LOVE to see RHP to start overtime!
- OH HE WAS SO CLOSE TO THE HATTY!
- And of course Ben Chiarot also rings the post.
- That was not a shift of any sort of quality from Anderson and Dvorak.
- Well, it’s good for the tank I guess.
- Bring on Ottawa!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Thirty-three more games tied in the third period, please
2) I remember a certain someone saying it was impossible to acquire a top-six centre
1) There are lots of GMs of playoff-bound team envious of this trio
