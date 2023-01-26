 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: We down with RHP yet?

Fun game, good long-term result!

By Scott Matla
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Pre-Game Thoughts

  • Sure it’s a Reverse Retro night, but it can’t possibly still be terrible right?
  • (Right???)
  • Happy to see Sammy Saves get a night off, hopefully the Habs don’t just wilt in front of Jake Allen.
  • Can the Laval Rocket Line get on the board tonight?
  • Are we human, or are we dancer?

First Period

  • That’s a bold start from Justin Barron, 100 foot saucer pass to Kirby Dach, even if it leads to nothing.
  • Well, Rasmussen just totally ignoring Chris Wideman and opening the scoring is a depressing way to start this game.
  • WE ARE PEZ DISPENSING A TYING GOAL SHORTLY AFTER THOUGH FOLKS
  • The Rocket line is truly cooking already, nice play from Alex Belzile to break up the pass and a nice finish from Michael Pezzetta!
  • How have their only been three total shots on goal and two goals in this game?
  • I find it hard to believe that I have forgotten David Perron plays for the Red Wings multiple times this season.
  • Oh my goodness Jesse Ylönen is a highlight reel waiting to explode.
  • Just please shoot the puck Jesse.
  • I would love to clip that Kirby Dach hit, ESPN has decided I do not need to see it though.
  • What’s not to like about Rafaël Harvey-Pinard y’all? Dude works his pants off to try and create goals.
  • Not a bad first period!
  • At least by Reverse Retro standards

Second Period

  • Kirby Dach beating the tar out of a dude was not what I expected in this game at all.
  • Oh dear, Joel Edmundson is done for the night and that’s not great.
  • Okay guys, don’t just rely on Jake Allen now please.
  • Or we can take a delay of game penalty, that works too.
  • Sigh.
  • I don’t dislike Chris Wideman, I just don’t know what he brings to this team.
  • Oh no, not a Habs power play.
  • Oh wait, it’s a penalty kill.
  • OH WAIT IT’S A SHORTHANDED GOAL FOR RHP!
  • (Let’s just ignore that high stick like the officials did mkay?)
  • The Rocket Line is again COOKING Y’ALL.
  • I don’t blame the Habs for not challenging since no one has any idea what goaltender interference is.
  • Oh no a Habs a power play(for real this time)
  • Okay, kind of wish it wasn’t a Habs power play.
  • YOU DOWN WITH RHP??
  • That is how we like to end a period boys!

Third Period

  • Alright boys, don’t be embarrassing in the third please.
  • Harvey-Pinard is truly going to do it all tonight I guess.
  • HOLY JAKE ALLEN.
  • Is there another big rookie moment to be had in this game?
  • (nudge nudge Ylönen)
  • How did Suzuki catch that lob pass???
  • Sort of feels like the Habs are kind of hanging on at this point.
  • Where did this entire period go, it feels like there were just 13 minutes left to play?
  • I don’t think Tyler Bertuzzi wants the smoke from the Power Horse at this point friends.
  • I cannot believe the officials are actually calling a penalty there.
  • Good lord Ville Husso.
  • I can’t even be mad!

Overtime

  • LOVE to see RHP to start overtime!
  • OH HE WAS SO CLOSE TO THE HATTY!
  • And of course Ben Chiarot also rings the post.
  • That was not a shift of any sort of quality from Anderson and Dvorak.
  • Well, it’s good for the tank I guess.
  • Bring on Ottawa!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Thirty-three more games tied in the third period, please

2) I remember a certain someone saying it was impossible to acquire a top-six centre

1) There are lots of GMs of playoff-bound team envious of this trio

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 49: Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

View all 8 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...