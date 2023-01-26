Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: We down with RHP yet?

Pre-Game Thoughts

Sure it’s a Reverse Retro night, but it can’t possibly still be terrible right?

(Right???)

Happy to see Sammy Saves get a night off, hopefully the Habs don’t just wilt in front of Jake Allen.

Can the Laval Rocket Line get on the board tonight?

Are we human, or are we dancer?

First Period

That’s a bold start from Justin Barron, 100 foot saucer pass to Kirby Dach, even if it leads to nothing.

Well, Rasmussen just totally ignoring Chris Wideman and opening the scoring is a depressing way to start this game.

WE ARE PEZ DISPENSING A TYING GOAL SHORTLY AFTER THOUGH FOLKS

The Rocket line is truly cooking already, nice play from Alex Belzile to break up the pass and a nice finish from Michael Pezzetta!

How have their only been three total shots on goal and two goals in this game?

I find it hard to believe that I have forgotten David Perron plays for the Red Wings multiple times this season.

Oh my goodness Jesse Ylönen is a highlight reel waiting to explode.

Just please shoot the puck Jesse.

I would love to clip that Kirby Dach hit, ESPN has decided I do not need to see it though.

What’s not to like about Rafaël Harvey-Pinard y’all? Dude works his pants off to try and create goals.

Not a bad first period!

At least by Reverse Retro standards

Second Period

Kirby Dach beating the tar out of a dude was not what I expected in this game at all.

Oh dear, Joel Edmundson is done for the night and that’s not great.

Okay guys, don’t just rely on Jake Allen now please.

Or we can take a delay of game penalty, that works too.

Sigh.

I don’t dislike Chris Wideman, I just don’t know what he brings to this team.

Oh no, not a Habs power play.

Oh wait, it’s a penalty kill.

OH WAIT IT’S A SHORTHANDED GOAL FOR RHP!

(Let’s just ignore that high stick like the officials did mkay?)

The Rocket Line is again COOKING Y’ALL.

I don’t blame the Habs for not challenging since no one has any idea what goaltender interference is.

Oh no a Habs a power play(for real this time)

Okay, kind of wish it wasn’t a Habs power play.

YOU DOWN WITH RHP??

That is how we like to end a period boys!

Third Period

Alright boys, don’t be embarrassing in the third please.

Harvey-Pinard is truly going to do it all tonight I guess.

HOLY JAKE ALLEN.

Is there another big rookie moment to be had in this game?

(nudge nudge Ylönen)

How did Suzuki catch that lob pass???

Sort of feels like the Habs are kind of hanging on at this point.

Where did this entire period go, it feels like there were just 13 minutes left to play?

I don’t think Tyler Bertuzzi wants the smoke from the Power Horse at this point friends.

I cannot believe the officials are actually calling a penalty there.

Good lord Ville Husso.

I can’t even be mad!

Overtime

LOVE to see RHP to start overtime!

OH HE WAS SO CLOSE TO THE HATTY!

And of course Ben Chiarot also rings the post.

That was not a shift of any sort of quality from Anderson and Dvorak.

Well, it’s good for the tank I guess.

Bring on Ottawa!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Thirty-three more games tied in the third period, please

2) I remember a certain someone saying it was impossible to acquire a top-six centre

1) There are lots of GMs of playoff-bound team envious of this trio