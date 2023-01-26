Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Red Wings region: Bally Sports Detroit X

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Jake Allen wasn’t sure when he’d get the call to play his first game following his recovery from injury. With the way Samuel Montembeault has been playing, he knew that there was no rush to get him back in the crease. However, Martin St-Louis has picked tonight for Allen to get back in the swing of things, the netminder’s first start since January 7.

He will be facing a team that is scoring more goals than it did in a rough patch in early December, but it’s also a team that struggles to keep opponents off the scoreboard. The club routinely allows four goals or more, though it has managed to limit the number to two per game in the last three contests, two of those games versus teams from Philadelphia and San Jose that are already looking ahead to the draft lottery.

The Canadiens may be another of those clubs destined for a high draft pick in the summer, but the Habs haven’t given up in their play on the ice. Some recent call-ups are injecting life into a team that had grown weary of terrible performances each night, and it’s leading to some entertaining games at the Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #32 Rem Pitlick #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #68 Mike Hoffman #77 Kirby Dach #56 Jesse Ylönen #28 Christian Dvorak #63 Evgenii Dadonov #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #60 Alex Belzile #55 Michael Pezzetta

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Johnny Kovacevic

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Jonathan Drouin, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jonatan Berggren Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Michael Rasmussen Andrew Copp David Perron Dominik Kubalik Joe Veleno Robby Fabbri Adam Erne Pius Suter Oskar Sundqvist

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jake Walman Moritz Seider Ben Chiarot Filip Hronek Olli Maatta Jordan Oesterle