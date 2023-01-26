Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens starting to show some chemistry

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens played as a team and within their structure against the Boston Bruins and it showed that chemistry is in the works. [Sportsnet]
- Gary Bettman said that Logan Mailloux’s file will be reviewed if and when the Canadiens decide to bring him to the NHL level. [Journal de Montreal]
- In his quest to learn French, Nick Suzuki says that’s “it’s been awesome” to have the voluntary French program reinstituted. [ESPN]
- Josh Anderson, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Michael Pezzetta open up on Bell Let’s Talk Day.
Josh Anderson reminds you not to hesitate in asking for help.#HockeyTalks | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/mIr09B0Vji— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023
Johnathan Kovacevic opens up about the mental impacts of a trade for a player.#HockeyTalks | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/SVveGXhZCE— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023
Michael Pezzetta touches on the importance of talking to people you trust when times are tough.#HockeyTalks | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/En9lRIZYnc— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Twenty-three-year-old Daryl Watts is about to become the highest-paid player in women’s hockey earning a $150,000 US contract with PHF’s Toronto Six. [CBC]
- Remembering those we lost to mental illness and how to support those currently struggling. [The Hockey News]
- Was Gary Bettman right when he said that nobody in the NHL “tanks”? [TSN]
- How scouts approach the annual CHL Top Prospects Game. [Sportsnet]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs expect magic now that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have been reunited on the top line. [TSN]
- New York Islanders’ GM Lou Lamoriello takes responsibility for his team’s recent struggles. [NHL]
