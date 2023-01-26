Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens starting to show some chemistry

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

The Canadiens played as a team and within their structure against the Boston Bruins and it showed that chemistry is in the works. [Sportsnet]

Gary Bettman said that Logan Mailloux’s file will be reviewed if and when the Canadiens decide to bring him to the NHL level. [Journal de Montreal]

In his quest to learn French, Nick Suzuki says that’s “it’s been awesome” to have the voluntary French program reinstituted. [ESPN]

Josh Anderson, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Michael Pezzetta open up on Bell Let’s Talk Day.

Josh Anderson reminds you not to hesitate in asking for help.#HockeyTalks | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/mIr09B0Vji — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023

Johnathan Kovacevic opens up about the mental impacts of a trade for a player.#HockeyTalks | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/SVveGXhZCE — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023

Michael Pezzetta touches on the importance of talking to people you trust when times are tough.#HockeyTalks | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/En9lRIZYnc — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023

Around the League and Elsewhere