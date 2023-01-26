 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens starting to show some chemistry

In today’s links, structure and playing as a team is starting to work for the Habs, discussing mental illness, the highest paid women’s hockey player, Bettman says nobody “tanks”, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens played as a team and within their structure against the Boston Bruins and it showed that chemistry is in the works. [Sportsnet]
  • Gary Bettman said that Logan Mailloux’s file will be reviewed if and when the Canadiens decide to bring him to the NHL level. [Journal de Montreal]
  • In his quest to learn French, Nick Suzuki says that’s “it’s been awesome” to have the voluntary French program reinstituted. [ESPN]
  • Josh Anderson, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Michael Pezzetta open up on Bell Let’s Talk Day.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Twenty-three-year-old Daryl Watts is about to become the highest-paid player in women’s hockey earning a $150,000 US contract with PHF’s Toronto Six. [CBC]
  • Remembering those we lost to mental illness and how to support those currently struggling. [The Hockey News]
  • Was Gary Bettman right when he said that nobody in the NHL “tanks”? [TSN]
  • How scouts approach the annual CHL Top Prospects Game. [Sportsnet]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs expect magic now that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have been reunited on the top line. [TSN]
  • New York Islanders’ GM Lou Lamoriello takes responsibility for his team’s recent struggles. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...