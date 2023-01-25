2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game thread, rosters, and how to watch

The top NHL prospects in the Canadian Hockey League are set to show off their skills in an exhibition tonight in Langley, British Columbia. A total of 40 players eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will take to the ice for an opportunity to boost their draft stock in competition against their peers. Many people will be tuning in to see Connor Bedard in action after his enthralling run at the 2023 World Juniors.
How to watch?
Start Time: 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST
Venue: Langley Events Centre, Langley, British Columbia
In Canada: TSN3, TSN4 (English), RDS2 (French)
In the US: NHL Network
Team Red roster
Forwards
#23 Denver Barkey
#98 Connor Bedard
#9 Zach Benson
#22 Mathieu Cataford
#27 Riley Heidt
#16 Nick Lardis
#15 Connor Levis
#26 Nico Myatovic
#21 Alex Pharand
#4 Coulson Pitre
#59 Gracyn Sawchyn
#10 Carey Terrance
Defensemen
#86 Beau Akey
#11 Cameron Allen
#73 Luca Cagnoni
#77 Matteo Mann
#5 Etienne Morin
#49 Jordan Tourigny
Goaltenders
#31 Carson Bjarnason
#32 Charlie Robertson
Team White roster
Forwards
#39 Colby Barlow
#14 Nate Danielson
#79 Ethan Gauthier
#13 Kalan Lind
#15 Jaden Lipinski
#19 Ethan Miedema
#10 Tyler Peddle
#20 Luca Pinelli
#16 Carson Rehkop
f#21, Calum Ritchie
#29 Brayden Yager
#7 Koehn Ziemmer
Defencemen
#59 Oliver Bonk
#4 Hunter Brzustewicz
#2 Lukas Dragicevic
#3 Dylan MacKinnon
#24 Tanner Molendyk
#23 Caden Price
Goaltenders
#30 Jackson Unger
#33 Scott Ratzlaff
Loading comments...