 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Rem Pitlick believes he can stick in the NHL

In today’s links, Rem Pitlick discusses his roller-coaster season, Anthony Richard hopes to return to the biggest stage, and Gary Bettman addresses the media.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Determination fuels Rem Pitlick’s drive to remain with Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Inside captain Nick Suzuki’s crash course in French. [ESPN]
  • Suzuki and Rafael Harvey-Pinard are facing their best development opportunities yet. [Sportsnet]
  • The unrealized promise of Juraj Slafkovský’s first season, and what comes next, by David St-Louis. [EP Rinkside (Premium)]
  • Anthony Richard would have liked a little more time in the NHL to acclimate, but believes that when he returns to the biggest stage, that he’ll be more comfortable. [La Presse]
  • ‘It’s important to talk to people that you trust’ Josh Anderson, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Michael Pezzetta recently discussed mental health. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Despite his relatively advanced age, Alex Belzile never turned the page on his dreams of playing again in the NHL. [RDS]
  • Laval is getting ready to host the AHL all-star game. [AHL]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery. You’re not going to lose games to increase your odds by a couple of percentage points. That’s silly.” — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman [Montreal Gazette]
  • Bettman also noted that the league’s investigation into the allegations of sexual assault against members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Championship team is “very close to the end.” [La Presse]
  • The hockey world is slowly making strides when it comes to player mental health. [Sportsnet]
  • What really happens during NHL intermissions? The naked truth. [The Athletic]
  • How one simple change let the Buffalo Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin unlock his potential. [Sportsnet]
  • Ten players thriving on the league’s worst teams. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The top 10 teams that could make deals happen at the trade deadline. [The Athletic]
  • It’s not every day that a random act of kindness leads to a lifelong friendship with a famous NHL player, but that’s exactly how Daniel Montour met Gino Odjick. [The Eastern Door]
  • The NHL needs to take a page from the IIHF when it comes to goaltender interference. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Mike Bossy was a goal-scoring machine and a special kind of dad. [The Athletic]
  • Hockey takes a back seat for the Ottawa Senators as assistant coach Bob Jones battles ALS. [Sportsnet]
  • A deep look at the Vancouver Canucks and where they go from here. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...