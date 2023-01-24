Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Kirby Dach ties it up with his second of the night The centreman was the first onto a loose puck. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Jan 24, 2023, 9:28pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Kirby Dach ties it up with his second of the night Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images The Habs have tied the game up with about eight minutes to play. Kirby Dach on the spot and it's 2-2! pic.twitter.com/Hpm8PavCHA— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 25, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 48: Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins TSM: Habs go toe-to-toe with the best team in the league [Highlight] Kirby Dach ties it up with his second of the night [Highlight] Kirby Dach puts the Habs on top of the Bruins View all 5 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Habs go toe-to-toe with the best team in the league [Highlight] Kirby Dach puts the Habs on top of the Bruins Habs vs. Bruins: Game thread Game 48: Habs vs. Bruins Habs vs. Bruins: Game preview Links: At 31 years old, Alex Belzile is still chasing his first NHL goal Loading comments...
Loading comments...