Canadiens vs. Bruins Top Six Minutes: Habs go toe-to-toe with the best team in the league

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- The Habs are taking on the Bruins for the first time this year.
- You know the Bruins. The team that’s lost just five games so far this season. Five.
- Maybe we’ll bump that up to six tonight. A girl can dream, can’t she?
First period
- Marchand gets squished between Pitlick and Suzuki and falls to the ice. It’s kinda like squishing a bug.
- Anderson almost opens the scoring. I’m going to take that as a good sign. Yes, I will be taking the good where I can.
- Hall drives to the net and is accidently pushed into Monty. If Montembeault gets injured lets just all hang up our jerseys for the season. You can’t have my Habs socks though.
- Guess who grabs the first penalty of the night? You got it... Brad Marchand. Let’s make him feel foolish for hooking Suzuki. Forget that you’re going up against the #1 PK in the league. That’s not the point here.
- Also, forget that they almost just scored a shorty.
- Anderson throws Lindholm to the ice with a pretty check by the boards. Was it pretty because it was Anderson? I can neither confirm nor deny.
- Shots are even at seven with less than two minutes left. I’m taking that as a good sign.
- A beautiful save by Monty to keep it at zero and end the period. I’m taking that as a good sign.
Second period
- Anderson heads to the box for tripping. Don’t worry, Josh. I still love you.
- Daaaammmmnnn! What a save by Monty on Pastrnak! I’m taking that as a very good sign.
- Suzuki is slow to get up after taking a late hit from Forbort and Pezz is quick to jump to his captain's defence. The refs shut down his gallantness before it can start though.
- In his 200th game, Dach opens the scoring on the power play!!
- Monty makes a save but Hall taps in the rebound to tie it up.
- Dance all you want McAvoy, Monty has your number.
- Monty didn’t know where the puck was but not to worry, Anderson was up for a little defensive play.
- Bruins have doubled us in shots but we’re tied at one and will be starting the third period on the power play. Say it with me... I’m taking this as a good sign.
Third period
- Matheson gets called for cross-checking Marchand. Or, you know, just pushing him. You fell for Marchand’s antics ref. Happens to the best of us. Actually... no it doesn’t.
- Anderson zooms to the net in Anderson fashion and let’s it rip. Nothing came of it but it looked good.
- RHP follows up with the same attempt and the same result.
- Despite Barron giving it his all and battling Krejci in front of the net, Krejci manages a tip-in on Pastrnak’s shot to give the Bruins the lead.
- Dach takes things into his own hands once again and ties it up! Looks like 200 is Dach’s lucky number.
- Bergeron puts his team back in the lead.
- Pastrnak with the empty-net dagger.
- Dreams can come true... just not tonight.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) A casual point-per-game pace over the last few matches
2) And his faceoff percentage
1) Perhaps the most unexpected development of this season
Loading comments...