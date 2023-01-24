Canadiens vs. Bruins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Bruins region: NESN

Martin St-Louis is quite happy with the energy and effort he received from his fourth line in the last game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, and has decided to keep those players together to see if they can achieve the same thing in the first meeting of the season with the Boston Bruins.

He still only has 11 forwards to work with however, so tonight he’s trying something new: having his third line be a duo, which will see a rotating cast of wingers throughout the night.

Of course, this all depends on how everyone plays to start the game, and it’s going to be a tough one against the runaway leaders of the NHL. The disparity in quality between the steamrolling Bruins and injury-depleted Canadiens has convinced head coach Jim Montgomery that he can sit his star goaltender, Linus Ullmark, and bring in Jeremy Swayman to tend the crease instead. The Habs won’t face a goalie with a .938 save percentage, but it’s still a tough netminder they’ll be trying to score on, as Swayman’s efficiency is .916.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #32 Rem Pitlick #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #68 Mike Hoffman #77 Kirby Dach #56 Jesse Ylönen #28 Christian Dvorak #63 Evgenii Dadonov #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #60 Alex Belzile #55 Michael Pezzetta

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris #72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Chris Wideman

Injured: Jake Allen, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Jonathan Drouin, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Craig Smith Pavel Zacha David Krejci David Pastrnak Taylor Hall Charlie Coyle Trent Frederic Nick Foligno Joona Koppanen A.J. Greer

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Matt Grzelcyk Charlie McAvoy Hampus Lindholm Brandon Carlo Derek Forbort Connor Clifton