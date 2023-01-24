Tuesday Habs Headlines: At 31 years old, Alex Belzile is still chasing his first NHL goal

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With a few assists under his belt, Alex Belzile is still looking for his first NHL goal at 31 years old. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Boston Bruins are dominating the league and the Canadiens will try to “put a spoke in their wheels” tonight. [RDS]
- Samuel Montembeault continues to excel, the fourth line does its job, and Rem Pitlick takes his second chance. [RDS]
- Josh Anderson uplifts Cole Caufield by sharing his own shoulder rehabilitation experience and how he came back even stronger. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- There’s no longer a battle to sit at the top of the 2023 NHL draft board, as one NHL head scout put it, “It’s Connor Bedard’s world, all the other prospects are just living in it.” [TSN]
- Bruce Boudreau said that he would never have quit as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks because that would mean quitting on the players. [NHL]
- A youth outdoor hockey tournament has raised $48,024.76 for the BC Children’s Hospital. [Global News]
- Fourteen months after taking a hit from P.K. Subban that took out his knee, Sammy Blais’ game is in ruins as is his future with the New York Rangers. [New York Post]
- Johnny Gaudreau’s return to Calgary brings back memories from 2014 when he almost didn’t join the Flames. [Sportsnet]
