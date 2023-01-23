 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Medical staff should have intervened sooner on Caufield

In today’s links, in a year of development Caufield should have been shut down earlier, reviewing Slafkovsky’s season, to keep or not to keep Monahan, Boudreau says goodbye, McDavid’s brilliance still front and centre, and more.

Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Why the Canadiens’ medical staff allowed Cole Caufield to continue playing with a shoulder injury in a season where development comes first is mindboggling. [Sportsnet]
  • After their win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, without Caufield and falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Martin St-Louis said that “it makes the boys believe that whoever’s on that train, we need everyone to keep the train going.” [Sportsnet]
  • With Caufield out, we assume victories will be few and far between for the remainder of the season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Since Juraj Slafkovský’s season is also over, let’s take a look at the good and the bad of his first year in the NHL. [RDS]
  • Will the Canadiens try to re-sign Sean Monahan or deal him to a Stanley Cup contender ahead of the NHL trade deadline? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
  • Samuel Montembeault joins Zach Hyman and Nathan MacKinnon as THN’s Three Stars of the Week. [The Hockey News]
Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After weeks of speculation, the Vancouver Canucks fired head coach Bruce Boudreau. [TSN]
  • Boudreau got the rare chance to say farewell to his team and fans. [Sportsnet]
  • Connor McDavid has been a human-highlight reel for close to a decade. [Sportsnet]
  • Canadian Olympic gold medallist Jamie Lee Rattray’s hat trick lifted Team Harvey past Team Adidas at the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase. [CBC]
  • The potential price that the Boston Bruins might need to pay for Bo Horvat. [NBC Sports]

