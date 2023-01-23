Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Why the Canadiens’ medical staff allowed Cole Caufield to continue playing with a shoulder injury in a season where development comes first is mindboggling. [Sportsnet]
- After their win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, without Caufield and falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Martin St-Louis said that “it makes the boys believe that whoever’s on that train, we need everyone to keep the train going.” [Sportsnet]
- With Caufield out, we assume victories will be few and far between for the remainder of the season. [The Hockey Writers]
- Since Juraj Slafkovský’s season is also over, let’s take a look at the good and the bad of his first year in the NHL. [RDS]
- Will the Canadiens try to re-sign Sean Monahan or deal him to a Stanley Cup contender ahead of the NHL trade deadline? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
- Samuel Montembeault joins Zach Hyman and Nathan MacKinnon as THN’s Three Stars of the Week. [The Hockey News]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After weeks of speculation, the Vancouver Canucks fired head coach Bruce Boudreau. [TSN]
- Boudreau got the rare chance to say farewell to his team and fans. [Sportsnet]
- Connor McDavid has been a human-highlight reel for close to a decade. [Sportsnet]
- Canadian Olympic gold medallist Jamie Lee Rattray’s hat trick lifted Team Harvey past Team Adidas at the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase. [CBC]
- The potential price that the Boston Bruins might need to pay for Bo Horvat. [NBC Sports]
