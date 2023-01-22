Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Entering the league as a rookie following the 2012-13 lockout, Brendan Gallagher has now spent 10 seasons in the NHL. He discusses that decade with the Canadiens:

The abrupt end to Cole Caufield’s quest for 50 goals reminded Félix Seguin of Saku Koivu’s injury in 1996-97 when was third in league scoring. [TVA Sports]

The players reacted to news of Caufield’s surgery on Saturday. Nick Suzuki knows it’s the best move for the team’s long-term success. [RDS]

How much patience will Habs fans have for a rebuild? [Kyper & Bourne (Video)]

Riley Kidney is on a roll in Gatineau, with another four points yesterday:

Riley Kidney extends his point streak to 5 games as he's recorded two points tonight vs. Rouyn-Noranda



CC: @OlympiquesGAT pic.twitter.com/8BbERqpWcJ — Costa Rontzocos (@Rontzeeez) January 22, 2023

Around the league and elsewhere

There was a special ceremonial puck drop on Saturday as Ryan Miller’s Buffalo Sabres jersey retirement celebration extended into the weekend:

A special ceremonial faceoff today featuring the one and only Ryan Miller, and his son Bodhi.

Darryl Sutter’s comments on the long-anticipated NHL debut for Jakob Pelletier rubbed some people the wrong way. [Sportsnet]

Rick Tocchet is expected to be named the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. [Sportsnet]

This is how the Bruce Boudreau saga came to an end in Vancouver last night:

Surreal: Boudreau saying Rick Tocchet's replacing him.



Sticking up for his players' heart. Telling us the quality of his staff, a group he didn't know a year ago.



Saying he didn't know why it took so long to fire him but noting the change in schedule quality.



Thanking the fans — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) January 22, 2023