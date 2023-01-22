Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Entering the league as a rookie following the 2012-13 lockout, Brendan Gallagher has now spent 10 seasons in the NHL. He discusses that decade with the Canadiens:
- The abrupt end to Cole Caufield’s quest for 50 goals reminded Félix Seguin of Saku Koivu’s injury in 1996-97 when was third in league scoring. [TVA Sports]
- The players reacted to news of Caufield’s surgery on Saturday. Nick Suzuki knows it’s the best move for the team’s long-term success. [RDS]
- How much patience will Habs fans have for a rebuild? [Kyper & Bourne (Video)]
- Riley Kidney is on a roll in Gatineau, with another four points yesterday:
Riley Kidney extends his point streak to 5 games as he's recorded two points tonight vs. Rouyn-Noranda #GoHabsGo— Costa Rontzocos (@Rontzeeez) January 22, 2023
CC: @OlympiquesGAT pic.twitter.com/8BbERqpWcJ
Around the league and elsewhere
- There was a special ceremonial puck drop on Saturday as Ryan Miller’s Buffalo Sabres jersey retirement celebration extended into the weekend:
A special ceremonial faceoff today featuring the one and only @RyanMiller3039, and his son Bodhi. pic.twitter.com/cgucU7kOju— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 21, 2023
- Darryl Sutter’s comments on the long-anticipated NHL debut for Jakob Pelletier rubbed some people the wrong way. [Sportsnet]
- Rick Tocchet is expected to be named the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. [Sportsnet]
- This is how the Bruce Boudreau saga came to an end in Vancouver last night:
Surreal: Boudreau saying Rick Tocchet's replacing him.— Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) January 22, 2023
Sticking up for his players' heart. Telling us the quality of his staff, a group he didn't know a year ago.
Saying he didn't know why it took so long to fire him but noting the change in schedule quality.
Thanking the fans
After the buzzer sounds, the Vancouver crowd and players salute an emotional Bruce Boudreau pic.twitter.com/TtvT8pAkO2— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 22, 2023
Loading comments...