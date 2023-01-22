 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher on 10 years with the Canadiens

In today’s links, Gallagher’s tin anniversary, reaction to the news of Caufield’s season-ending surgery, criticism of Sutter’s comments about a rookie players, and the merciful end to the Bruce Boudreau saga.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Entering the league as a rookie following the 2012-13 lockout, Brendan Gallagher has now spent 10 seasons in the NHL. He discusses that decade with the Canadiens:
  • The abrupt end to Cole Caufield’s quest for 50 goals reminded Félix Seguin of Saku Koivu’s injury in 1996-97 when was third in league scoring. [TVA Sports]
  • The players reacted to news of Caufield’s surgery on Saturday. Nick Suzuki knows it’s the best move for the team’s long-term success. [RDS]
  • How much patience will Habs fans have for a rebuild? [Kyper & Bourne (Video)]
  • Riley Kidney is on a roll in Gatineau, with another four points yesterday:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • There was a special ceremonial puck drop on Saturday as Ryan Miller’s Buffalo Sabres jersey retirement celebration extended into the weekend:
  • Darryl Sutter’s comments on the long-anticipated NHL debut for Jakob Pelletier rubbed some people the wrong way. [Sportsnet]
  • Rick Tocchet is expected to be named the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. [Sportsnet]
  • This is how the Bruce Boudreau saga came to an end in Vancouver last night:

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...