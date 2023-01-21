 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Highlight] Rem Pitlick completes the comeback in overtime

Montreal gets an unlikely hero in three-on-three.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Alright, who picked Pitlick for the winning goal?

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 47: Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

View all 6 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...