Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Rem Pitlick completes the comeback in overtime Montreal gets an unlikely hero in three-on-three. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Jan 21, 2023, 9:48pm EST Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images Alright, who picked Pitlick for the winning goal? REM PITLICK WITH THE ABSOLUTE SNIPE IN OT, GOODNIGHT TORONTO. pic.twitter.com/3Eq0unI6rz— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 22, 2023
