Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard ties the game The AHL line creates Montreal's second goal. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Jan 21, 2023, 8:36pm EST Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images It's all tied up thanks to a couple of guys who were playing in the AHL a week ago. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard ties the game! pic.twitter.com/Co2ztbhaYl— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 22, 2023
