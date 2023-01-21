Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: Rocketing past Toronto

First period

The crowd is into this game early. The loudest it’s been to start a game in a while. Well, since the Subban game at least.

The Canadiens obviously aren’t though, as the Maple Leafs get on the board quickly.

Samuel Montembeault seemed to be expecting Mark Giordano to go somewhere else with the shot, as it goes right through him.

Zach Aston-Reese stops playing and looks at the refs expecting a hooking penalty. “Play on, young man,” they say to him, and the play continues.

Joel Edmundson demands an answer, I don’t think he heard what he wanted to.

Aston-Reese’s guilty conscience leads to a penalty on his next shift.

It’s been 57 seconds of power-play time and I miss Caufield already.

Arber Xhekaj’s shot misses the net. First time this season.

A nice post-power-play shift from Montreal’s ... third-and-a-half line? ... nearly results in goal for Michael Pezzetta.

The game is wide-open, as it often is between these two teams. One decade the Leafs will actually commit to defence.

It not leading to many recorded shots on goal, however.

A nice backcheck from Nick Suzuki prevents an odd-man rush, but no one defends the follow-up play and Calle Jarnkrok is all alone to tap the puck in.

Nearly a short-handed goal from Suzuki to Christian Dvorak. That would have been a nice finish to the period.

Second period

His pass didn’t pay off to end the second period, but Suzuki’s pass to Josh Anderson early in the third results in a goal for the winger.

Spare a thought for Andrea who lost power just before the game started and missed that Anderson goal.

Anderson speeds around the zone, comes out into open space, and nearly scores again. If I didn’t want to see Montreal make a trade with Tampa Bay, I’d suggest the Leafs’ first-round opponent consider a trade for him.

The Leafs’ complete lack of defensive play forces Ilya Samsonov to break-dance in his crease to make about six saves, and now he seems to be hurt. He does stay in, however.

Samsonov is now getting shelled by ... Alex Belzile and Michael Pezzetta. Good luck in the post-season, Leafs.

Toronto runs Montembeault (with a little help from Joel Edmundson, as he does) and heads to the box. Can the power play take advantage?

No, but again Jesse Ylönen helped make it a two-minute power play rather than ending on a one-minute break for the opponent. He’ll be on the top unit soon.

The third-and-a-half line gets another shift after the power play, and it’s a goal for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard as he charges the net.

The shots are almost evened up as the Leafs have generated nothing this period.

And now Montreal is ahead on the shot counter following a few more shots for the TAAH line. The AHL line? HPBH line? A bunch of guys over the moon to be playing in this rivalry, anyway.

Anderson uses his speed to draw a penalty as Giordano tries to slow him down. If only he could play like this every night....

Mike Hoffman nearly decapitates Samsonov with a one-timer on the power play. Fortunately for him his head wasn’t in his mask when it flew off.

An excellent period for the Canadiens. An embarrassing one for the Maple Leafs who are about to get shredded by Sheldon Keefe in the dressing room.

Third period

Chris Cuthbert wonders if Has fans want a win or another loss to help their odds of getting Connor Bedard. The answer is always to beat the Leafs (and Bruins, whom them play next, on Tuesday).

One last quick rush on the power play forces another save from Samsonov. A good way to open the final period.

Now it’s the Leafs turn to have some pressure on Montreal.

Dach skates right through the Leafs defence, accepts a pass, and nearly scores.

Ylönen gets a bit too fancy on his own chance, looking for a pass when a shot was the answer. He’s just not comfortable in his NHL game yet.

Anderson very nearly gets another on a rush.

Montembeault tries to kick the puck out of a scrum behind the net, uses his own speed to race back and make a cross-crease toe save.

Oh, it’s Mme. Béliveau’s birthday. That explains this Habs performance.

Evgenii Dadonov gets taken down with no call. Kirby Dach makes a similar play moments later and heads to the box.

Suzuki gets another short-handed look. That’s the best way to kill a penalty.

Williams Nylander gets his stick up on Edmundson, and he’s off to the box with just over two minutes left. A chance for the Canadiens’ power play to win this game. I’m calling Ylönen.

Cuthbert says Montreal leads the league in four-on-three goals, and I don’t believe that at all.

Dach hits the post midway through the power play. Gah!

Nylander has a shot at redemption out of the box, but his long-range shot is kicked aside by Montembeault and we’re off to overtime. It’s pretty incredible that Montreal even earned a point from this game, so it’s bonus time now.

Overtime

Montreal’s first scoring chance in overtime goes to ... Josh Anderson.

Great speed from Dach to create his own opportunity down the wing.

The last scoring chance goes to Rem Pitlick, with a perfect shot to beat Samsonov for the winner. Three unanswered goals for Montreal.

The Canadiens ensure at least a split with the Maple Leafs this season. Expect to hear the words “wake-up call” from Toronto players and coaches after the game.

