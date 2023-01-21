Cole Caufield out the rest of the season with shoulder injury that requires surgery

The Montreal Canadiens announced a bombshell on Saturday morning announcing that Cole Caufield will miss the rest of the season for a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

Caufield, who just turned 22, has 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games this season. He is the third young player to be announced to be out long-term following injuries to Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Jonathan Drouin was retroactively placed on IR, and the team has recalled forward Alex Belzile from the Laval Rocket. They would have had 10 healthy forwards on the roster on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Rocket in a corresponding move recalled forward Ryan Francis from the Trois-Rivières Lions for their game against the Toronto Marlies. They only had 18 healthy skaters available to them prior to the Belzile recall so he needed to be replaced.

There is no immediate word on how long Caufield will be out following the surgery. The Canadiens say they will provide more details on his timeline once the surgery is completed.

Caufield set a career high in goals this season, but will not have a chance to add to his total.

The Canadiens, per Sportsnet’s Eric Engels say that Caufield has been playing through the injury for a while.