Saturday Habs Headlines: Florida Fallout

A note to our readers

On Friday, we at Eyes On The Prize, and the vast majority of the other NHL websites on the SB Nation network, were informed that our sites would no longer receive any funding after February 28, 2023.

We, and those who ran the site before us, are proud to have built the go-to website for fans and followers of the Montreal Canadiens, offering articles on everyone from past legends to the newest prospects, in an attempt to offer as complete a picture as possible on what is going on in the organization.

We believe we’ve accomplished a lot over the years, and our current daily visitor count of around 35,000 certainly reinforces those thoughts. In 2022 we had one of the best years in the site’s history with about 16.5 million pageviews, and the two days of the 2022 NHL Draft stand as the top two days in terms of traffic that we’ve ever experienced. We were looking forward to continuing to tell the story of the Canadiens’ rebuild back to contender status to our EOTP readers, but that will no longer be feasible with these sudden changes.

For now, that coverage will remain largely the same, with news articles, game coverage, and analysis of prospects. But we now have an end date for EOTP as we know it.

The majority of the contributors you’ve been reading here are still interested in covering this team from top to bottom, wherever that may be come March 1. While we had no opportunity to prepare ahead of this announcement, we will be exploring new avenues to publish our thoughts, opinions, and analysis in the future.

If you would like to help us look into a transition to a new platform or simply show your support for what has been created here, a Patreon account has been set up for any assistance you wish to provide.

Thank you for reading along with what we’ve produced since 2009 when this site was first launched on SB Nation. We hope we can continue to provide such content once the date of February 28 has come to pass.

Justin Blades

Managing Editor

