Friday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki, the humble superstar

In today’s links, looking back at Nick Suzuki during his time with the Owen Sound Attack, how the Canadiens rebuild will progress from here, and what the trade deadline might look like.

By Nathan Ni
Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Captain Nick Suzuki was once Owen Sound’s ‘humble superstar’. [Sportsnet]
  • A six-year plan does not mean six years of misery, but it means six years without compromising the future. [La Presse]
  • In this, the general manager and head coach are ‘on the same page’. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Grading Kent Hughes at the one year mark. [A Winning Habit]
  • What could Evgenii Dadonov fetch at the trade deadline? [The Hockey Writers]
  • P.K. Subban has helped raise $6.3 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital, and plans to reach his $10-million goal by 2025. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Andrei Markov has been fired from his post as defence coach with Spartak Moscow of the KHL. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Who will stay and who will go from UFA class of 2023? [Sportsnet]
  • What GMs are saying about the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline. [ESPN]
  • Four proposals for Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. [Sportsnet]
  • “Buffalo, for me, no matter where I live, will always be one of my homes” says Ryan Miller as the Buffalo Sabres retire his number. [The Players’ Tribune]
  • Dominik Hasek assisted the Sabres in honouring Miller. [ESPN]
  • Canada and the United States will finish the Rivalry Series with two games in Quebec. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL goalie mask power rankings: The best color schemes, nicknames, cartoon characters. [The Athletic]
  • Steven Stamkos welcomed to exclusive 500-goal club by his peers: ‘Rarefied air’. [The Athletic]

