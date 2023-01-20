Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Captain Nick Suzuki was once Owen Sound’s ‘humble superstar’. [Sportsnet]
- A six-year plan does not mean six years of misery, but it means six years without compromising the future. [La Presse]
- In this, the general manager and head coach are ‘on the same page’. [Montreal Gazette]
- Grading Kent Hughes at the one year mark. [A Winning Habit]
- What could Evgenii Dadonov fetch at the trade deadline? [The Hockey Writers]
- P.K. Subban has helped raise $6.3 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital, and plans to reach his $10-million goal by 2025. [Montreal Gazette]
- Andrei Markov has been fired from his post as defence coach with Spartak Moscow of the KHL. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Who will stay and who will go from UFA class of 2023? [Sportsnet]
- What GMs are saying about the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline. [ESPN]
- Four proposals for Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. [Sportsnet]
- “Buffalo, for me, no matter where I live, will always be one of my homes” says Ryan Miller as the Buffalo Sabres retire his number. [The Players’ Tribune]
- Dominik Hasek assisted the Sabres in honouring Miller. [ESPN]
- Canada and the United States will finish the Rivalry Series with two games in Quebec. [Sportsnet]
- NHL goalie mask power rankings: The best color schemes, nicknames, cartoon characters. [The Athletic]
- Steven Stamkos welcomed to exclusive 500-goal club by his peers: ‘Rarefied air’. [The Athletic]
