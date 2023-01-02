 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: What the Canadiens goaltending situation looks like for 2023

In today’s links, a deep dive into Habs goaltending, St-Louis confident they’ll find answers, Beck joins Team Canada, players due for a bounce-back season, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • A deep dive into Montreal’s goaltending. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Top things to look for in the Habs as we move into the new year. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Martin St-Louis is confident his team will find the answers they’re looking for. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Owen Beck gets called up to Team Canada after Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Colton Dach suffers an injury. [EOTP]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Five players who have struggled during the first half of the season and are due for a bounce-back in the second half. [The Hockey News]
  • Months before becoming an unrestricted free agent, Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars. [Sportsnet]
  • Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for December and with good reason. [NHL]
  • The rink for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic game is ready for any weather. [NHL]

