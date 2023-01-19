Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: The no good, very bad, very dumb edition

Pre-Game Thoughts
- Yes, it’s once again a Reverse Retro game night.
- HOWEVER, that’s good because it means Montreal might lose and further secure a better lottery position.
- Or, because the team is playing the Panthers, it means the game will go to overtime and everyone ends up upset.
- I have a feeling that Jesse Ylönen is going to end up on the scoresheet tonight, in a positive way that is.
- Just keep it respectable lads.
First Period
- That was nearly an incredible goal by Josh Anderson.
- That WAS an incredible set of saves from Samuel Montembeault!
- And a power play! Not a bad start Habbies!
- Uh, where ya goin’ Bobrovsky?
- OH SO CLOSE COLE.
- Didn’t expect Jordan Harris to be the Habs defender laying the body tonight!
- So many posts so far.
- Well, penalty kill time.
- HOW WAS THAT NOT A PENALTY.
- Gonna need Alex Lyon to just stop, doing all the good things he’s doing right now.
- The Panthers taking a penalty out of all of that is stunning.
- Did I just see Josh Anderson line up at centre on the power play?
- Okay so that Matheson hit is probably a penalty, but don’t worry Joel Edmundson has him covered.
- Well, that was certainly a period of hockey that was played.
Second Period
- Oh no, there’s a possible EBUG chance tonight and I just know the Habs would lose that game.
- Well, that’s two good PKs from the Habs, I’ll take that always.
- My god that was a monster hit by Radko Gudas, I can’t even be mad at that.
- Well, guys just because the penalty kill has worked tonight doesn’t mean you should keep trying it.
- Love to see that effort from Rafaël Harvey-Pinard while shorthanded!
- HOLY MONTEMBEAULT.
- Well, that felt inevitable.
- Oooo goalie interference review time!
- Get the hell out of here with this crap man.
- And it’s now 2-0, but remember the refs are out to get Paul Maurice.
- For the love of god score on this power play you band of merry idiots.
- Alex Lyon, just...stop please.
- Are these refs actually serious?
- ...
- Just pay the fine Marty.
- Oh for [REDACTED] sake, at least have a spine Habs.
- Oh so now the Panthers want to try and fight Matheson now that they can basically do whatever they want.
- STAY OUT OF THE BOX YOU IDIOTS.
- Or don’t good work fellas.
- Well, the third period is going to be very VERY stupid.
Third Period
- Oh godspeed Cayden Primeau.
- Xhekaj getting a ten minute misconduct is the first call I agree with tonight from the refs.
- REM!
- At least the Habs aren’t getting shutout tonight!
- Well, everything is dumb now.
- Very, very dumb.
- Absolutely no idea how that is only a two minute penalty on Sam Bennett for that knee on Jordan Harris.
- ATTA BOY JOSH!
- Well, the joy was short-lived I guess.
- Arber Xhekaj has been released from the box, prepare for chaos.
- Givani Smith, that was unwise.
- Dudes are just throwing dangerous hits all over, please protect Nick and Cole.
- Whew.
- That’s a heck of a tilt from Pezzetta and Lomberg.
- Of course they hit Pez with an instigator for that fight.
- Okay, but for real let’s just get this game over with now.
- Well, sure why not Gudas with one last attempted cheap shot.
- Well, at least it’s over.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) It was another good start at least
2) Just making up the rules as we go along
1) We may need an entry draft for officials
