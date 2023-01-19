Thursday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes believes in the culture the team is building

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes stated during his conference on Wednesday that he believes in the culture of the team and it’s all about finding the right balance. [Montreal Gazette]
- With Juraj Slafkovsky’s rookie season essentially over thanks to a lower-body injury, Hughes says that his development will happen in stages. [TSN]
- Hughes stressed that he “did not want to be transparent” about Cole Caufield’s contract negotiations but he wants to lock him up with a long-term contract. [Sportsnet]
- Samuel Montembeault’s value is starting to rise and Hughes says the goaltender isn't going anywhere. [Journal de Montreal]
- Pierre-Luc Dubois will be an RFA with arbitration rights at the end of this season but the Canadiens don’t need to rush to sign him. [The Hockey Writers]
- Shirley Wischee Moar, a Cree woman battling cancer, had her spirits lifted after having a 10-minute video call with Carey Price. [CBC]
- Canada world junior hockey champions were honored at the Bell Centre and Joshua Roy said that winning the gold medal is a moment that he will remember for the rest of his life. [Global News]
- Happy 21st birthday Kaiden Guhle!
Around the World and Elsewhere
- “The Greatest Mass Trade In Hockey History” had many people thinking that Toronto Maple Leafs boss Conn Smythe was downright nuts. [The Hockey News]
- Nashville Predators Michael McCarron has been reinstated after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s player assistance program. [Sportsnet]
- You Can Play COO Kurt Weaver said his organization has reached out to the Philadelphia Flyers and Ivan Provorov to provide additional education after Provorov “negatively impacted” Pride Night by boycotting warmups. [ESPN]
- Alex Ovechkin is pretty nasty with the trash talk.
