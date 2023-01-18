Juraj Slafkovsky out three months, plus other Montreal Canadiens injury updates

The Montreal Canadiens announced an injury update for several players and Juraj Slafkovsky will miss three months with a lower body injury that will not require surgery.

Medical updates from the Bell Sports Complex ⬇️https://t.co/20Gjx2vWzi — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 18, 2023

Jonathan Drouin suffered an injury against the Nashville Predators and missed Tuesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. The upper-body injury will keep him out until the NHL All-Star Break. That’s also the same timeline for Joel Armia (upper-body).

Jake Allen will be out for at least one more week due to his upper-body injury.

Jake Evans (lower-body) will be out eight-10 weeks but the injury will not require surgery.

The Canadiens have Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick recalled on an emergency basis and it does not appear that they will be back in Laval any time soon.

Montreal’s next games will be Thursday night at the Bell Centre when they host the Florida Panthers and Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.