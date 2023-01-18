Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens have held preliminary contract talks with pending restricted free agent Cole Caufield, according to Darren Dreger. [The Score]
- Could Matt Boldy’s contract extension impact Caufield’s future deal? [RDS]
- What has Martin St-Louis done to unlock Cole Caufield’s elite scoring ability? [TSN (Video)]
- Speaking of the coach, he’s doing his best to juggle being a hockey dad as well as the Habs bench boss. [NHL.com]
- After Tuesday night, could Pierre-Luc Dubois’ next game at the Bell Centre be for the Canadiens? [Sportsnet]
- He’s only 18 and still in the OHL, but Owen Beck still dreams of being a Montreal Canadien. [La Presse]
- Joshua Roy hopes that his World Juniors experience will help guide the Sherbrooke Phoenix to the top of the QMJHL. [La Presse | RDS]
- The Arber Xhekaj story continues to read like a Hollywood movie script. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Jim Rutherford unloads with the blunt truth about the Vancouver Canucks. [Sportsnet]
- Who’s draft stock is rising after the World Juniors? [ESPN]
- 10 players who have taken off in 2022-23. [The Athletic]
- Ranking the best NHL players and prospects under 23: Rasmus Dahlin tops the list. [The Athletic]
- When NHL icons switch teams: Sleepless nights, devastating calls and fresh starts. [The Athletic]
- Gino Odjick was a role model for other Indigenous players. [Globe and Mail]
