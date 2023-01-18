 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Contract talks under way with Cole Caufield

In today’s links, considering Caufield’s next contract, Owen Beck and Joshua Roy look to build off their World Juniors experiences, and things are not good with the Vancouver Canucks.

By Nathan Ni
Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens have held preliminary contract talks with pending restricted free agent Cole Caufield, according to Darren Dreger. [The Score]
  • Could Matt Boldy’s contract extension impact Caufield’s future deal? [RDS]
  • What has Martin St-Louis done to unlock Cole Caufield’s elite scoring ability? [TSN (Video)]
  • Speaking of the coach, he’s doing his best to juggle being a hockey dad as well as the Habs bench boss. [NHL.com]
  • After Tuesday night, could Pierre-Luc Dubois’ next game at the Bell Centre be for the Canadiens? [Sportsnet]
  • He’s only 18 and still in the OHL, but Owen Beck still dreams of being a Montreal Canadien. [La Presse]
  • Joshua Roy hopes that his World Juniors experience will help guide the Sherbrooke Phoenix to the top of the QMJHL. [La Presse | RDS]
  • The Arber Xhekaj story continues to read like a Hollywood movie script. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Jim Rutherford unloads with the blunt truth about the Vancouver Canucks. [Sportsnet]
  • Who’s draft stock is rising after the World Juniors? [ESPN]
  • 10 players who have taken off in 2022-23. [The Athletic]
  • Ranking the best NHL players and prospects under 23: Rasmus Dahlin tops the list. [The Athletic]
  • When NHL icons switch teams: Sleepless nights, devastating calls and fresh starts. [The Athletic]
  • Gino Odjick was a role model for other Indigenous players. [Globe and Mail]

More From Eyes On The Prize

