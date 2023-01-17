Canadiens vs. Jets Top Six Minutes: Second -period power up

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Injuries galore as Armia, Slafkovský and Drouin join Evans on the sidelines. Will the fresh blood help or hinder?
- Check out this sweet top line experiment... Caufield-Suzuki-Ylönen.
- We also have a little Barron Brother Battle happening tonight. #MayTheBestBarronWin!
First period
- We’re five minutes in and the Habs seem to be keeping up with their “just shoot” mentality leading 7-1 in shots. Not a bad plan. Gotta wear that Hellebuyck guy down somehow.
- Anyone else with me in becoming a fan of Xhekaj’s shot? It may not go in often but it’s quite the shot.
- Dach at centre never seems to be a bad idea. Dach on wing isn’t either.
- Dubois is the first one to be banished to the box for tripping Edmundson.
- Time for the ol’ Cole PPG.
- No? Hmmm... weird.
- This second power play is a little bit ick. Yes, that is the technical term.
- *Prediction: 40 more minutes like this and we’re coming out on the winning side.
Second period
- Jets are starting the period on the power play as Pitlick watches from the box. Please don’t let this start off on the wrong foot.
- Yeah, like that. Having that 10-minute break before starting a power play simply isn’t fair. Who do I talk to about that?
- Barron bodyslams Harris and gets sent to the box. How you gonna act like that in front of your momma, Morgan?
- Hellebuyck faces a McFlurry of shots but the puck just doesn’t want to go in.
- Until Barron drills a pass to Dadonov who slams it home with a slapshot at a sharp angle. #MayTheBestBarronWin
- Hoffman lets loose a wrist shot and we’re up 2-1! And Barron picks up his second apple in less than two minutes! #MayTheBestBarronWin
- Dadonov basically gets an empty netter as he sneaks in for the rebound for his second of the period!
- *Prediction: 20 more minutes like this and we’ve got this in the bag.
Third period
- Dach unsuccessfully attempts a nice little wraparound.
- But not to worry... Anderson’s on it and cleans up the rebound to make it 4-1!
- What a stop by Monty on Ehlers to keep the team’s confidence up. I think he may be doing a mental pat on the back on that one.
- Dialed-in Monty is hella fun.
- With mere seconds left, Xhekaj drops the gloves with Lowry. Care to wager on who gets the takedown?
- Habs beat the Jets 4-1 in style. Who saw that coming?
- Team effort for the win!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) I thought he deserved to be an NHL star of the week last week. Maybe next?
2) They’re after every first-round pick this summer
1) That’s our Daddy
