Canadiens vs. Jets Top Six Minutes: Second -period power up

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Injuries galore as Armia, Slafkovský and Drouin join Evans on the sidelines. Will the fresh blood help or hinder?

Check out this sweet top line experiment... Caufield-Suzuki-Ylönen.

We also have a little Barron Brother Battle happening tonight. #MayTheBestBarronWin!

First period

We’re five minutes in and the Habs seem to be keeping up with their “just shoot” mentality leading 7-1 in shots. Not a bad plan. Gotta wear that Hellebuyck guy down somehow.

Anyone else with me in becoming a fan of Xhekaj’s shot? It may not go in often but it’s quite the shot.

Dach at centre never seems to be a bad idea. Dach on wing isn’t either.

Dubois is the first one to be banished to the box for tripping Edmundson.

Time for the ol’ Cole PPG.

No? Hmmm... weird.

This second power play is a little bit ick. Yes, that is the technical term.

*Prediction: 40 more minutes like this and we’re coming out on the winning side.

Second period

Jets are starting the period on the power play as Pitlick watches from the box. Please don’t let this start off on the wrong foot.

Yeah, like that. Having that 10-minute break before starting a power play simply isn’t fair. Who do I talk to about that?

Barron bodyslams Harris and gets sent to the box. How you gonna act like that in front of your momma, Morgan?

Hellebuyck faces a McFlurry of shots but the puck just doesn’t want to go in.

Until Barron drills a pass to Dadonov who slams it home with a slapshot at a sharp angle. #MayTheBestBarronWin

Hoffman lets loose a wrist shot and we’re up 2-1! And Barron picks up his second apple in less than two minutes! #MayTheBestBarronWin

Dadonov basically gets an empty netter as he sneaks in for the rebound for his second of the period!

*Prediction: 20 more minutes like this and we’ve got this in the bag.

Third period

Dach unsuccessfully attempts a nice little wraparound.

But not to worry... Anderson’s on it and cleans up the rebound to make it 4-1!

What a stop by Monty on Ehlers to keep the team’s confidence up. I think he may be doing a mental pat on the back on that one.

Dialed-in Monty is hella fun.

With mere seconds left, Xhekaj drops the gloves with Lowry. Care to wager on who gets the takedown?

Habs beat the Jets 4-1 in style. Who saw that coming?

Team effort for the win!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) I thought he deserved to be an NHL star of the week last week. Maybe next?

2) They’re after every first-round pick this summer

1) That’s our Daddy