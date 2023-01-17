Canadiens vs. Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Jets region: TSN3



Just as the Canadiens began to play well — which happened to coincide with the end of their usually painful holiday road trip — their run of good results has been threatened by more injuries to the forward corps. We expected Jake Evans would be out for significant time, but he’s now been joined by Joel Armia and Juraj Slafkovský, necessitating a round of recalls from the AHL.

Rem Pitlick comes back up to the NHL team after a productive stint in Laval, and he’s joined this time by Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. Tonight’s game will be Harvey-Pinard’s first with the Habs this season after playing four last season.

On the defensive side, there is a positive development as Mike Matheson is returning to the lineup. Arber Xhekaj has joined Chris Wideman in the press box for this game to make room. That means tonight’s contest will feature a battle of the Brothers Barron, as Justin remains in Montreal’s lineup to face Morgan on the left wing of Winnipeg’s third line.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #56 Jesse Ylönen #68 Mike Hoffman #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #28 Christian Dvorak #63 Evgenii Dadonov #32 Rem Pitlick #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: Jake Allen, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Kyle Connor Pierre-Luc Dubois Nikolaj Ehlers Cole Perfetti Mark Scheifele Blake Wheeler Morgan Barron Adam Lowry Karson Kuhlman Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Kevin Stenlund Saku Maenalanen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Josh Morrissey Dylan DeMelo Brenden Dillon Neal Pionk Ville Heinola Nate Schmidt