Montreal Canadiens place Joel Armia, Jake Evans, Juraj Slafkovsky on IR, recall Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick

The Montreal Canadiens have been forced to do a massive shake up to their roster ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Joel Armia (upper body), Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body), and Jake Evans (lower body) have all been placed on injured reserve. Rem Pitlick and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard have been recalled from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

Medical updates and emergency recallshttps://t.co/Xm220rIYMl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2023

Because it is an emergency recall, these games and days do not count towards Pitlick’s countdown to needing waivers again. All three players will be sidelined indefinitely and evaluated more thoroughly in the coming days.

Sean Monahan was also placed on long-term injured reserve as he continues to work his way back from his injury. This doesn’t change the timeline but provides the Canadiens with more daily cap space.

The team also announced that Jonathan Drouin will receive treatments and won’t be at morning skate.

The Laval Rocket play on Wednesday in Rochester and will travel with exactly 12 forwards, six defenders, and two goaltenders.