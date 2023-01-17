Tuesday Habs Headlines: Is Sam Montembeault the future of Habs goaltending?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Is Samuel Montembeault the future of Habs goaltending? [TSN690]
- Behind the scenes at P.K. Subban’s homecoming. [Youtube]
- TSN 690 color commentator and ex-NHLer Sergio Momesso remembers former Canadien Gino Odjick as “happy-go-lucky and very humble”. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens will be staying at home for their next five games but with the tough opponents rolling in, they’re going to have to work for a win. [Journal de Montreal]
- The case for Cole Caufield to join the All-Star game. [Offside]
- The good, the bad and the ugly of the Canadiens’ weekend trip to New York. [TSN690]
- Which Hab can wear the Canadiens' gold chain the best?
As if there was any debate ⛓️#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vW2nm89Tfd— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 16, 2023
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The hockey world remembers Odjick, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 52, as a ‘tough guy with a kind heart’. [Yahoo Sports]
- Taking a look at the top 25 star players that were born at the U-18 women’s World Championship. [The Hockey News]
- It’s time to bring back the spirit of playoff hockey and reward the teams that dominate the regular season. [TSN]
- After suffering an injury on December 8, Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Robertson had season-ending surgery on his shoulder. [Sportsnet]
- Jim Rutherford, the Vancouver Canucks’ president of hockey operations, says the team may not need a rebuild but they do need “major surgery”. [Toronto Star]
Loading comments...