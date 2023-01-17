 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Is Sam Montembeault the future of Habs goaltending?

In today’s links, looking at the future of Habs goaltending, tough homestead on the horizon, remembering Gino Odjick, star players from the U-18 women’s World Championship, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Is Samuel Montembeault the future of Habs goaltending? [TSN690]
  • Behind the scenes at P.K. Subban’s homecoming. [Youtube]
  • TSN 690 color commentator and ex-NHLer Sergio Momesso remembers former Canadien Gino Odjick as “happy-go-lucky and very humble”. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens will be staying at home for their next five games but with the tough opponents rolling in, they’re going to have to work for a win. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The case for Cole Caufield to join the All-Star game. [Offside]
  • The good, the bad and the ugly of the Canadiens’ weekend trip to New York. [TSN690]
Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The hockey world remembers Odjick, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 52, as a ‘tough guy with a kind heart’. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Taking a look at the top 25 star players that were born at the U-18 women’s World Championship. [The Hockey News]
  • It’s time to bring back the spirit of playoff hockey and reward the teams that dominate the regular season. [TSN]
  • After suffering an injury on December 8, Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Robertson had season-ending surgery on his shoulder. [Sportsnet]
  • Jim Rutherford, the Vancouver Canucks’ president of hockey operations, says the team may not need a rebuild but they do need “major surgery”. [Toronto Star]

