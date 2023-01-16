 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovský would benefit from a stint with the Laval Rocket

In today’s links, Slafkovsky would benefit spending time in the AHL, the difference between this year’s and last year’s Habs, Ovechkin hits another milestone, the Kraken make history, and more.

Nashville Predators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Juraj Slafkovský would benefit from a stint with the Laval Rocket to help him gain experience and confidence, and further his development. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Why the current edition of the Canadiens is different from the 2021-22 version. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The competition Connor Bedard will be chasing to follow in the footsteps of British Columbia’s best NHL players. [The Hockey News]
  • Over 600 minor hockey teams will be participating in the 43rd annual Esso Minor Hockey Week that takes place in Calgary this week. [Global News]
  • Alex Ovechkin hit another milestone after tying Mike Gartner’s NHL record for most 30-goal seasons. [NHL]
  • The Boston Bruins have signed forward Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract extension. [The Hockey News]
  • The Seattle Kraken are having quite the sophomore season.

