Monday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovský would benefit from a stint with the Laval Rocket

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Juraj Slafkovský would benefit from a stint with the Laval Rocket to help him gain experience and confidence, and further his development. [Montreal Gazette]
- Why the current edition of the Canadiens is different from the 2021-22 version. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The competition Connor Bedard will be chasing to follow in the footsteps of British Columbia’s best NHL players. [The Hockey News]
- Over 600 minor hockey teams will be participating in the 43rd annual Esso Minor Hockey Week that takes place in Calgary this week. [Global News]
- Alex Ovechkin hit another milestone after tying Mike Gartner’s NHL record for most 30-goal seasons. [NHL]
- The Boston Bruins have signed forward Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract extension. [The Hockey News]
- The Seattle Kraken are having quite the sophomore season.
H-I-S-T-O-R-Y pic.twitter.com/R0NZMHWdMQ— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 15, 2023
