Canadiens @ Rangers Top Six Minutes: Montembeault shines at MSG

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

Rangers wearing their Lady Liberty sweaters, they are really nice.

Cole Caufield, are you kidding me!!! If that went in, we’d never stop that replay.

TSN can’t pronounce Ylönen, and it hurts my ears.

Dvorak misses his breakaway. Montreal has started with a few good chances.

How many posts can Ranger’s first line get in a shift? - Many, and a few more.

Montembeault is showing his skills in the first period, some great saves in a row.

Slafkovský, and Shesterkin shows once more why he won the Vezina last year.

Dadonov gets the next big chance, Shesterkin saves again.

Armia to the box, and Anderson gets a look on a counter attack. Good penalty kill from Montreal.

Suzuki draws a penalty, but it is the Rangers that go on the attack, and a diving play from Drouin saves the play.

Intermission.

Second Period:

Zero shots on that power play. PowerKill™️

Fox to the box, holding on to Caufield a bit too long (something we’d all like to do).

Kirby Dach scores on a nice rush after a 2-on-1 for New York. Power play goal!

Dach blocks a shot and is slow to get up.

Sin-bin duty for Slafkovský, on a very marginal call.

Edmundson manages to kick the rebound out of touch for an easy tap in.

Another penalty coming up, as the pressure from New York in the aftermath of the power play.

Panarin scores with the extra attacker on the ice, 1-1.

Armia hurt.

Shesterkin saves twice as Drouin gets a big chance in front of the net.

Third Period:

Ylönen looks really good out there.

Armia almost gets it by Shesterkin.

Montembeault is matching up well in this game between the goalies.

Xhekaj demolish a Ranger with an absolute blast from the blue line.

Goal Caufield!!!! Number 26!

Pazzetta gets a grade A chance after Dvorak steals the puck, but Shesterkin saves.

Slafkovský to the dressing room, probably not returning.

K’Andre Miller absolutely robs Nick Suzuki on a breakaway, fantastic defence.

Rangers with an empty net with 1:55 to go.

Montembeault!!!

Man of the Match - Samuel Montembeault!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Considering the list of players currently out, it was an impressive display

2) It was a stellar duel

1) A former Hab gone much too soon