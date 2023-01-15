 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Rangers Top Six Minutes: Montembeault shines at MSG

The goaltenders took the spotlight on Sunday afternoon.

By Patrik Bexell
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

  • Rangers wearing their Lady Liberty sweaters, they are really nice.
  • Cole Caufield, are you kidding me!!! If that went in, we’d never stop that replay.
  • TSN can’t pronounce Ylönen, and it hurts my ears.
  • Dvorak misses his breakaway. Montreal has started with a few good chances.
  • How many posts can Ranger’s first line get in a shift? - Many, and a few more.
  • Montembeault is showing his skills in the first period, some great saves in a row.
  • Slafkovský, and Shesterkin shows once more why he won the Vezina last year.
  • Dadonov gets the next big chance, Shesterkin saves again.
  • Armia to the box, and Anderson gets a look on a counter attack. Good penalty kill from Montreal.
  • Suzuki draws a penalty, but it is the Rangers that go on the attack, and a diving play from Drouin saves the play.
  • Intermission.

Second Period:

  • Zero shots on that power play. PowerKill™️
  • Fox to the box, holding on to Caufield a bit too long (something we’d all like to do).
  • Kirby Dach scores on a nice rush after a 2-on-1 for New York. Power play goal!
  • Dach blocks a shot and is slow to get up.
  • Sin-bin duty for Slafkovský, on a very marginal call.
  • Edmundson manages to kick the rebound out of touch for an easy tap in.
  • Another penalty coming up, as the pressure from New York in the aftermath of the power play.
  • Panarin scores with the extra attacker on the ice, 1-1.
  • Armia hurt.
  • Shesterkin saves twice as Drouin gets a big chance in front of the net.

Third Period:

  • Ylönen looks really good out there.
  • Armia almost gets it by Shesterkin.
  • Montembeault is matching up well in this game between the goalies.
  • Xhekaj demolish a Ranger with an absolute blast from the blue line.
  • Goal Caufield!!!! Number 26!
  • Pazzetta gets a grade A chance after Dvorak steals the puck, but Shesterkin saves.
  • Slafkovský to the dressing room, probably not returning.
  • K’Andre Miller absolutely robs Nick Suzuki on a breakaway, fantastic defence.
  • Rangers with an empty net with 1:55 to go.
  • Montembeault!!!
  • Man of the Match - Samuel Montembeault!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Considering the list of players currently out, it was an impressive display

2) It was a stellar duel

1) A former Hab gone much too soon

