Canadiens @ Rangers Top Six Minutes: Montembeault shines at MSG

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
First Period:
- Rangers wearing their Lady Liberty sweaters, they are really nice.
- Cole Caufield, are you kidding me!!! If that went in, we’d never stop that replay.
- TSN can’t pronounce Ylönen, and it hurts my ears.
- Dvorak misses his breakaway. Montreal has started with a few good chances.
- How many posts can Ranger’s first line get in a shift? - Many, and a few more.
- Montembeault is showing his skills in the first period, some great saves in a row.
- Slafkovský, and Shesterkin shows once more why he won the Vezina last year.
- Dadonov gets the next big chance, Shesterkin saves again.
- Armia to the box, and Anderson gets a look on a counter attack. Good penalty kill from Montreal.
- Suzuki draws a penalty, but it is the Rangers that go on the attack, and a diving play from Drouin saves the play.
- Intermission.
Second Period:
- Zero shots on that power play. PowerKill™️
- Fox to the box, holding on to Caufield a bit too long (something we’d all like to do).
- Kirby Dach scores on a nice rush after a 2-on-1 for New York. Power play goal!
- Dach blocks a shot and is slow to get up.
- Sin-bin duty for Slafkovský, on a very marginal call.
- Edmundson manages to kick the rebound out of touch for an easy tap in.
- Another penalty coming up, as the pressure from New York in the aftermath of the power play.
- Panarin scores with the extra attacker on the ice, 1-1.
- Armia hurt.
- Shesterkin saves twice as Drouin gets a big chance in front of the net.
Third Period:
- Ylönen looks really good out there.
- Armia almost gets it by Shesterkin.
- Montembeault is matching up well in this game between the goalies.
- Xhekaj demolish a Ranger with an absolute blast from the blue line.
- Goal Caufield!!!! Number 26!
- Pazzetta gets a grade A chance after Dvorak steals the puck, but Shesterkin saves.
- Slafkovský to the dressing room, probably not returning.
- K’Andre Miller absolutely robs Nick Suzuki on a breakaway, fantastic defence.
- Rangers with an empty net with 1:55 to go.
- Montembeault!!!
- Man of the Match - Samuel Montembeault!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Considering the list of players currently out, it was an impressive display
2) It was a stellar duel
1) A former Hab gone much too soon
Loading comments...