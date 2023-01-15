 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Martin St-Louis will use a typical 12-6 alignment at Madison Square Garden.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ New York Rangers

How to watch

Start time: **5:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM PST**
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Rangers region: MSG

An injury to Jake Evans has forced some lineup changes from Martin St-Louis today. Left to play with just 10 forwards when one of his starting 11 went down with injury, the coach is using a safer approach with 12 players up front at Madison Square Garden. Both Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta descend from the press box to take up spots after a few games off.

On defence, it’s Chris Wideman who serves as the odd man out despite all the rookies the team is carrying, allowing Justin Barron to gain more experience at the NHL level. Samuel Montembeault gets his second start in 22 hours, and he’ll be hoping for a better start from himself and the team in front of him to avoid another early deficit.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #40 Joel Armia
#68 Mike Hoffman #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen
#55 Michael Pezzetta #28 Christian Dvorak #20 Juraj Slafkovský

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
$54 Jordan Harris #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron
#72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Chris Wideman
Injured: Jake Allen, Paul Byron, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

New York Rangers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Alexis Lafrenière Mika Zibanejad Kaapo Kakko
Artemiy Panarin Vincent Trocheck Vitali Kravtsov
Barclay Goodrow Filip Chytil Jimmy Vesey
Sammy Blais Jonny Brodzinski Jake Leschyshyn

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller Jacob Trouba
Ben Harpur Braden Schneider

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Igor Shesterkin Jaroslav Halak

