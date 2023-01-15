 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Joshua Roy on the rise

In today’s links, Roy rising up the prospect depth chart, Jonathan Drouin’s improving play, an imminent coaching change in Vancouver, and more highlight-reel goals for Nela Lopusanova.

By Justin Blades
Canada v Slovakia: Quarterfinals - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Joshua Roy’s stock in on the rise. [Montreal Gazette]
  • There are encouraging signs in Jonathan Drouin’s play. [Le Soleil | Journal de Montreal]
  • Maxim Lapierre believes P.K. Subban was a few years ahead of his time. [985FM]
  • Sean Farrell scored two goals on Saturday, including this one:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Reports have Rick Tocchet replacing Bruce Boudreau as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, but for now Boudreau remains the man behind the bench. [Sportsnet]
  • Becoming the 32nd NHL team last year, the Seattle Kraken are the first to ever sweep a seven-game road trip. [Sportsnet]
  • The Boston Bruins have signed Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract. [NHL]
  • Canada and Sweden will play for gold today in the Women’s World Under-18 Championship. [TSN]
  • She doesn’t get to leave with a medal, but 14-year-old Nela Lopusanova put herself on the map with her incredible goal-scoring talents at the tournament:

