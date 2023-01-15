Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Joshua Roy’s stock in on the rise. [Montreal Gazette]
- There are encouraging signs in Jonathan Drouin’s play. [Le Soleil | Journal de Montreal]
- Maxim Lapierre believes P.K. Subban was a few years ahead of his time. [985FM]
- Sean Farrell scored two goals on Saturday, including this one:
Sean Farrell: end 2️⃣ end— Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) January 15, 2023
Might wanna check this out #SCTOP10
https://t.co/OPMcWcxJ7v#GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/ukvSRoi5Id
Around the league and elsewhere
- Reports have Rick Tocchet replacing Bruce Boudreau as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, but for now Boudreau remains the man behind the bench. [Sportsnet]
- Becoming the 32nd NHL team last year, the Seattle Kraken are the first to ever sweep a seven-game road trip. [Sportsnet]
- The Boston Bruins have signed Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract. [NHL]
- Canada and Sweden will play for gold today in the Women’s World Under-18 Championship. [TSN]
- She doesn’t get to leave with a medal, but 14-year-old Nela Lopusanova put herself on the map with her incredible goal-scoring talents at the tournament:
Nela Lopusanova picks up her own rebound OUT OF THE AIR to get @HockeySlovakia on the board! U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/8sY3W8W5Ks— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 14, 2023
Loading comments...