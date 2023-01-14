 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Injury Report] Jake Evans won’t return to the game versus New York Islanders

The centreman was injured on the final play of the first period.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

At the very end of the first period between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders, Jake Evans had Brock Nelson fall on him after a centre-ice faceoff, and immediately yelled in pain.

Evans needed help getting off the ice, and the team has announced he will not return to the game.

As the Habs had begun to win a few games following a long losing streak, Evans’s work with linemates Evgenii Dadonov and Joel Armia was one of the main reasons for the shift in fortunes. Evans entered Saturday’s game with four points in his previous four games, including a goal on Thursday versus the Nashville Predators, and very nearly a second on a breakaway.

Already having difficulty finding four centres they’re happy with running on a nightly basis, the Habs now lose one of their middle-six options. Based on Evans’s reaction, it could be a fairly long absence, so we may see Kirby Dach in that position tomorrow versus the Rangers, and a recall made to bring a player up from the AHL.

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 43: Montreal Canadiens @ New York Islanders

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...