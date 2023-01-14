[Injury Report] Jake Evans won’t return to the game versus New York Islanders

At the very end of the first period between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders, Jake Evans had Brock Nelson fall on him after a centre-ice faceoff, and immediately yelled in pain.

Jake Evans left the ice in a lot of pain after this. Don't think he'll be back. pic.twitter.com/Li9X1cwZ33 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 15, 2023

Evans needed help getting off the ice, and the team has announced he will not return to the game.

Jake Evans ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (bas du corps).



Jake Evans will not be back tonight (lower-body). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 15, 2023

As the Habs had begun to win a few games following a long losing streak, Evans’s work with linemates Evgenii Dadonov and Joel Armia was one of the main reasons for the shift in fortunes. Evans entered Saturday’s game with four points in his previous four games, including a goal on Thursday versus the Nashville Predators, and very nearly a second on a breakaway.

Already having difficulty finding four centres they’re happy with running on a nightly basis, the Habs now lose one of their middle-six options. Based on Evans’s reaction, it could be a fairly long absence, so we may see Kirby Dach in that position tomorrow versus the Rangers, and a recall made to bring a player up from the AHL.