 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Islanders: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs make a weekend trip to New York between homestands.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v New York Islanders Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ New York Islanders

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: Sportsnet East, CityTV (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Islanders region: MSGSN

A couple of days removed from a game started by a celebration of one of the franchise’s most exciting players and ended by its newest star, the Canadiens have hit the road for two games within a 24-hour period.

The brief trip through New York finds Cole Caufield flirting still with a 50-goal pace after his two markers on Thursday. His second game-winning goal of the season gave Montreal two wins in its last three matches following a seven-game losing streak, and they can keep that hot stretch going at UBS Arena.

To do that, Cole and co. will have to find ways to solve Ilya Sorokin, and that has proven to be a real puzzle for most teams this year. The goaltender sits second in the NHL among those with at least two starts with a .926 save percentage, behind only Boston Bruins standout Linus Ullmark in that category.

Despite that performance, Sorokin holds just a 14-14-2 record this year as the Islanders’ offensive game isn’t at the same level of their netminder’s defensive play. The Habs’ makeshift defence will try to keep it that way tonight.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia
#27 Jonathan Drouin #56 Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#44 Joel Edmundson #58 David Savard
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman
#52 Justin Barron

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Jake Allen, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

New York Islanders projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Zach Parise Mathew Barzal Josh Bailey
Anders Lee Brock Nelson Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Beauvillier Jean-Gabriel Pageau Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin Casey Cizikas Cal Clutterbuck

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Parker Wotherspoon Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov Scott Mayfield
Sebastian Aho Noah Dobson

Goaltender

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Ilya Sorokin Semyon Varlamov

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 43: Montreal Canadiens @ New York Islanders

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...