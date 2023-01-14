 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Legacy

Subban, Markov, and Price, Connor Bedard ranked first among North American skaters in the draft, the Canucks begin an internal investigation into the handling of how Tanner Pearson’s injury has been handled, and more in today’s links

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nashville Predators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • When P.K. Subban was in Montreal, he talked the talk and then walked the walk. Last night, he did the talking, and the Canadiens answered. [Sportsnet]
  • The ceremony on Thursday united Price and Subban on Bell Centre ice, but Andrei Markov was also on his former defense partner’s mind. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How the some of the traits that made P.K. great live on in the current iteration of the Montreal Canadiens. [The Athletic]
  • Subban’s return to Montreal, The Canucks, and the All-Star game were among the topics of conversation in the most recent edition of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Kirby Dach is on pace for his best season yet, and has fit in perfectly in Montreal. [Canadiens]
  • Assistant coach Alex Burrows reflects on the people who made him the person he is today. [Canadiens]
  • Being the guy who distributes pucks during warmups is not for everyone, as it takes both the skill to pass them just so, and a willingness to have them come flying at you while you do it. [Yahoo Sports]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Martin Brodeur is ranked number 21 in this countdown of the NHL’s best 100 players in modern history. [The Athletic]
  • Rasmus Andersson was delighted to hear what Calgary Flames legend Al MacInnis had to say on his play. [Sportsnet]
  • Following comments by Quinn Hughes, the Vancouver Canucks announce that they are performing an internal investigation into how Tanner Pearson’s injury was handled. [Sportsnet]
  • To exactly no one’s surprise, Connor Bedard is ranked as the top North American skater in the upcoming draft. [Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Jim Montgomery reflects on his Boston Bruins’ performance this season, which has been nothing short of remarkable. [Sportsnet]
  • Flames Walker Duehr becomes the first player from South Dakota to score an NHL goal. [Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
  • The Washington Capitals are reaping the rewards of some off-season signings. [The Athletic]
  • There is no denying that the reigning Stanley Cup champions are struggling. [Yahoo Sports | The Athletic]
  • You won’t be surprised to learn that Torts doesn’t care what people think about his ban on iPads on the bench. [Sportsnet]
  • His ban isn’t quite as old-man-yells-at-cloud as it might first sound though. [The Athletic]
  • Analysing how Auston Matthews has changed his play style this season. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...