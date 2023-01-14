Saturday Habs Headlines: Legacy

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- When P.K. Subban was in Montreal, he talked the talk and then walked the walk. Last night, he did the talking, and the Canadiens answered. [Sportsnet]
- The ceremony on Thursday united Price and Subban on Bell Centre ice, but Andrei Markov was also on his former defense partner’s mind. [Montreal Gazette]
- How the some of the traits that made P.K. great live on in the current iteration of the Montreal Canadiens. [The Athletic]
- Subban’s return to Montreal, The Canucks, and the All-Star game were among the topics of conversation in the most recent edition of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Kirby Dach is on pace for his best season yet, and has fit in perfectly in Montreal. [Canadiens]
- Assistant coach Alex Burrows reflects on the people who made him the person he is today. [Canadiens]
- Being the guy who distributes pucks during warmups is not for everyone, as it takes both the skill to pass them just so, and a willingness to have them come flying at you while you do it. [Yahoo Sports]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Martin Brodeur is ranked number 21 in this countdown of the NHL’s best 100 players in modern history. [The Athletic]
- Rasmus Andersson was delighted to hear what Calgary Flames legend Al MacInnis had to say on his play. [Sportsnet]
- Following comments by Quinn Hughes, the Vancouver Canucks announce that they are performing an internal investigation into how Tanner Pearson’s injury was handled. [Sportsnet]
- To exactly no one’s surprise, Connor Bedard is ranked as the top North American skater in the upcoming draft. [Sportsnet | NHL]
- Jim Montgomery reflects on his Boston Bruins’ performance this season, which has been nothing short of remarkable. [Sportsnet]
- Flames Walker Duehr becomes the first player from South Dakota to score an NHL goal. [Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
- The Washington Capitals are reaping the rewards of some off-season signings. [The Athletic]
- There is no denying that the reigning Stanley Cup champions are struggling. [Yahoo Sports | The Athletic]
- You won’t be surprised to learn that Torts doesn’t care what people think about his ban on iPads on the bench. [Sportsnet]
- His ban isn’t quite as old-man-yells-at-cloud as it might first sound though. [The Athletic]
- Analysing how Auston Matthews has changed his play style this season. [Sportsnet]
