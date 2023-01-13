Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Few players left such a lasting imprint in such a short period of time as P.K. Subban. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette | Global News | La Presse]
- This reunion between Subban and the Habs fandom offers closure years after the trade. [Sportsnet]
- Subban also had a measure of influence on some of the kids currently playing for the Canadiens. [RDS]
- Five predictions for the Canadiens for 2023. [The Hockey Writers]
- Ottawa 67’s forward Vinzenz Rohrer was released from hospital Wednesday night after colliding with Kingston Frontenacs defenseman Thomas Budnick earlier that evening. [Daily Faceoff]
Around the league and elsewhere
- CBC’s “The Fifth Estate” is preparing an episode on the risky explosion of Canadian sports betting ads. [The Athletic]
- How does being “trade bait” affect the players involved on a personal level? [The Athletic]
- NHL trade candidates under the radar: 10 players who are falling out of favor. [The Athletic]
- 14-year-old Nela Lopusanova is quickly becoming women’s hockey’s next stop star. [Daily Faceoff]
- Why the Calgary Flames are struggling at 5-on-5. [Daily Faceoff]
- Johnny Gaudreau has no second thoughts as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ season crumbles. [The Athletic]
- The New York Islanders will honour Mike Bossy when the play the Canadiens on Saturday, January 14th. The family will be using the opportunity to help promote the Mike Bossy Memorial Fund through Lung Cancer Canada. [Montreal Gazette]
- The New Brunswick government says the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Moncton, N.B., generated an estimated $20 million in economic activity after attracting more than 100,000 people to the area. [CTV Atlantic]
