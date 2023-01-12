Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Cole Caufield converts on the power play The man advantage comes through for Montreal. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Jan 12, 2023, 8:33pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Cole Caufield converts on the power play Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images That’s goal number 24 for Cole Caufield. Like clockwork, it's Suzuki to Caufield on the power play! pic.twitter.com/TxC2I2CPU3— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 13, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 42: Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators TSM: Triple Low Five magic [Highlight] Cole Caufield converts on the power play [Highlight] Jesse Ylönen gives Kirby Dach a tap-in View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Triple Low Five magic [Highlight] Cole Caufield nets his 25th on the power play [Highlight] Jesse Ylönen gives Kirby Dach a tap-in [Highlight] Jake Evans keeps on a two-on-one and scores Habs vs. Predators: Game thread Game 42: Habs vs. Predators Loading comments...
