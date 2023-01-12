Canadiens vs. Predators Top Six Minutes: Triple Low Five magic

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- If having a ceremony for P.K. Subban doesn’t bring the energy, I don’t know what will.
- Subban’s here to watch his two former teams face off. I wonder who he’s cheering for?
- “These guys will love you no matter what as long as you leave it on the ice every night”. Nailed it.
- CAREY PRICE POPS OUT OF THE SHADOWS FOR THE LEGENDARY TRIPLE-LOW FIVE!!
- Well, let’s call it a night. It can’t get any better than that.
First period
- Your turn guys. Let’s see if you can get my heart racing for the second time tonight.
- Well, this is new. Shots are 5-0 for the Habs five minutes in.
- Sissons missed a wide-open net. Things are coming up Habs so far.
- Dach’s penalty is easily killed off. Yay! Seconds after the Preds score. Boo.
- Evans keeps the fire going that he fueled during Monday night’s game against the Kraken with a wrister that almost gets past Askarov. This kid deserves a goal.
- The Habs are pushing back. Good stuff.
- The pushback brought on a little 4-on-4 action. That’s cool. We can handle 4-on-4.
- Evans gets on the board!! I told you we could handle 4-on-4 and that Evans deserved a goal. I’m on a roll. Must be the triple-low five magic.
- Now we have a pair of Habs and a pair of Preds in the box to continue 4-on-4. If nothing else, the refs are keeping it even steven.
- A great play from Drouin to Ylonen to Dach who takes full advantage of the little adventure Askarov took and we’re in the lead!
Second period
- You know what may have been a factor in ending the first with the lead? Shooting the puck. Outshooting the Predators 19-8 was fun. Let’s keep doing that.
- Annnd... 12 seconds in the Preds tie it up.
- Carrier heads to the box for sending the puck over the glass (probably the most annoying penalty to take). Time to take control again, fellas.
- Can we just make it 4-on-4?
- Slaf is all in blocking two shots off the foot then skating in to check a Pred who’s fumbling around looking for the puck that’s between his legs.
- Suzuki gets a chance at a wide-open net and... misses. Oh, Nick.
- But he can help his buddy Caufield get us back in the lead with his 24th of the season! And on the power play at that! Can I get a whoot-whoot?!
- Dadonov comes charging toward Askarov, bobs, weaves, get ready to cheer and... he waits and runs out of room. But the look on St-Louis’s face is almost worth it.
- Xhekaj and Jeannot get slapped with five for fighting after Xhekaj gets the takedown.
- Caufield gets bowled over by Smith and he looked pretty iffy afterward but he’s still in it so fingers crossed.
- Evans with another fantastic opportunity beats Askarov but not the inside of the bottom of the post. Argh!
- That makes two good periods. What is this tomfoolery?
Third period
- Thankfully Monty looks dialed in this period. Stay that way for the next 16:27 and we’ll be in good shape.
- Caufield takes advantage of the power play AGAIN and hits number 25 of the season!
- That makes three apples for Drouin tonight. This game has it all.
- Let’s get a hatty chant going. Hat-ty. Hat-ty. Hat-ty. That’ll work. It’s triple-low five magic night after all.
- With 1:29 left, three Preds screen Monty and get the puck past him. Oh, come on.
- I’ll settle for an empty netter. I’m not picky.
- A 4-3 win in an entertaining game works just fine for me.
