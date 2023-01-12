Canadiens vs. Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canadiens: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Predators region: Bally Sports South

Before tonight’s game there will be a ceremony to honour P.K. Subban for his years spent with the Montreal Canadiens. It was a tenure that included many memorable moments, perhaps chief among them a playoff goal versus the Boston Bruins as he came out of the penalty box and received one of the loudest cheers the Bell Centre has ever heard, He was also the last Habs skater to win an individual trophy at season’s end, claiming the Norris Trophy in the summer of 2013.

There will be a hockey game to be played between the Habs and another of his former teams, the Nashville Predators, afterward, It will find the Canadiens looking for their first goal in two games after a shutout at the hands (or tentacles) of the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Jesse Ylönen has been recalled from the AHL for the game, but is currently listed on a two-man line with Jonathan Drouin as Martin St-Louis opts for a seven-defenceman alignment to get Justin Barron some time. It probably means little five-on-five ice time for the young Finn, but perhaps we can see him if the Habs receive any power-play opportunities.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia #27 Jonathan Drouin #56 Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman #52 Justin Barron

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Jake Allen, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

Nashville Predators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Filip Forsberg Juuso Parssinen Matt Duchene Nino Niederreiter Ryan Johansen Mikael Granlund Mark Jankowski Cody Glass Colton Sissons Yakov Trenin Thomas Novak Tanner Jeannot

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ryan McDonagh Roman Josi Mattias Ekholm Alexandre Carrier Jeremy Lauzon Dante Fabbro