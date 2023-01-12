Canadiens vs. Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canadiens: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Predators region: Bally Sports South
Before tonight’s game there will be a ceremony to honour P.K. Subban for his years spent with the Montreal Canadiens. It was a tenure that included many memorable moments, perhaps chief among them a playoff goal versus the Boston Bruins as he came out of the penalty box and received one of the loudest cheers the Bell Centre has ever heard, He was also the last Habs skater to win an individual trophy at season’s end, claiming the Norris Trophy in the summer of 2013.
There will be a hockey game to be played between the Habs and another of his former teams, the Nashville Predators, afterward, It will find the Canadiens looking for their first goal in two games after a shutout at the hands (or tentacles) of the Seattle Kraken on Monday.
Jesse Ylönen has been recalled from the AHL for the game, but is currently listed on a two-man line with Jonathan Drouin as Martin St-Louis opts for a seven-defenceman alignment to get Justin Barron some time. It probably means little five-on-five ice time for the young Finn, but perhaps we can see him if the Habs receive any power-play opportunities.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#22 Cole Caufield
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#77 Kirby Dach
|#20 Juraj Slafkovský
|#28 Christian Dvorak
|#17 Josh Anderson
|#63 Evgenii Dadonov
|#71 Jake Evans
|#40 Joel Armia
|#27 Jonathan Drouin
|#56 Jesse Ylönen
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#44 Joel Edmundson
|#58 David Savard
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
|#72 Arber Xhekaj
|#6 Chris Wideman
|#52 Justin Barron
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
|#30 Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Jake Allen, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan
Nashville Predators projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Filip Forsberg
|Juuso Parssinen
|Matt Duchene
|Nino Niederreiter
|Ryan Johansen
|Mikael Granlund
|Mark Jankowski
|Cody Glass
|Colton Sissons
|Yakov Trenin
|Thomas Novak
|Tanner Jeannot
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Ryan McDonagh
|Roman Josi
|Mattias Ekholm
|Alexandre Carrier
|Jeremy Lauzon
|Dante Fabbro
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Kevin Lankinen
|Juuse Saros
