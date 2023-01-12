Thursday Habs Headlines: Can the Canadiens find their way in the second half of the season?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With the second half of the season in full swing, can the struggling Canadiens find their way back to redeem their early-season identity? [Sportsnet]
- Martin St-Louis compares himself and his team to the likeness of training a puppy. [Journal de Montreal]
- St-Louis says that the next step is for everyone to roll up their sleeves and put on their work boots. [RDS]
- P.K Subban says that Montreal fans brought out the best in him and expects his tribute in Montreal tonight to be an emotional one. [TSN]
- Five other former Canadiens who should receive a homecoming ceremony. [Daily Hive]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Which NHL team has the best chance of drafting superstar prospect Connor Bedard? [Yahoo Sports]
- Looking at winners, losers, who missed out, who found value, and who was ripped off during this week’s Ontario Hockey League trade deadline. [The Record]
- Isaiah Gauthier, who wants “to become the blind hockey Gretzky” got the chance to hit the ice with other blind and partially blind kids who joined the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey team. [CBC]
- Missing in action since November 6th due to a lower-body injury, the Carolina Hurricanes activated Frederik Andersen off of injured reserve on Wednesday. [Sportsnet]
- Can’t really blame Ryan Reynolds for getting up close and personal with Henrik Lundqvist.
