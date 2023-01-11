Montreal Canadiens announce Brendan Gallagher out at least six weeks

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Brendan Gallagher is out a minimum of six weeks with the lower-body injury that has him on the injured list.

Brendan Gallagher sera absent pour un minimum de six semaines en raison d'une blessure au bas du corps.



Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2023

Gallagher, 30, has been out of the lineup since the game against the Nashville Predators on January 3. He scored a goal in that game, but he aggravated the injury that had already kept him out a month earlier in the season.

The forward has played in 25 of the team’s 41 games this season with five goals and nine assists. The last time he played a full season was in 2017-18 and 2018-19 when he played both years without missing a game.

He is in the second year of a six-year contract with a annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He has played 663 games over 11 seasons in the NHL with the Canadiens.

On Wednesday, the team recalled Jesse Ylönen to replace Anthony Richard who had been sent down on Tuesday.