 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Montreal Canadiens announce Brendan Gallagher out at least six weeks

The forward has a lower-body injury.

By Jared Book
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Brendan Gallagher is out a minimum of six weeks with the lower-body injury that has him on the injured list.

Gallagher, 30, has been out of the lineup since the game against the Nashville Predators on January 3. He scored a goal in that game, but he aggravated the injury that had already kept him out a month earlier in the season.

The forward has played in 25 of the team’s 41 games this season with five goals and nine assists. The last time he played a full season was in 2017-18 and 2018-19 when he played both years without missing a game.

He is in the second year of a six-year contract with a annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He has played 663 games over 11 seasons in the NHL with the Canadiens.

On Wednesday, the team recalled Jesse Ylönen to replace Anthony Richard who had been sent down on Tuesday.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...