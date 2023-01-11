Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Sean Monahan’s value to the team is being highlighted by how the Canadiens have performed in his absence. [The Hockey Writers]
- Despite a listless loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Canadiens’ future is taking steps forward even as the present is taking steps backward. [The Athletic]
- Key dates for the second half of the Habs season. [La Presse]
- Should you boo your own team? [TSN 690 (Audio)]
- Owen Beck, recently dealt to the Peterborough Petes, is excited for a chance to play with a contender. [PTBO Today (Audio) | The Athletic]
- How Larry Robinson’s Hall of Fame career almost got ended early by a horse. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The CHL landscape has changed dramatically after a trade deadline punctuated by blockbusters. [Sportsnet | Daily Faceoff | The Hockey News]
- What could the goaltending market look like for the NHL trade deadline in a few months? [Daily Faceoff]
- There are also several high profile defencemen linked with trade rumours. [The Athletic]
- January means NHL teams are gathering all their scouting knowledge in one (usually sunny) place to get a framework for the upcoming draft. [The Hockey News]
- NHL coaching hot seat: Which of these 14 coaches should worry? Who’s safe? [The Athletic]
- Shane Wright’s situation — too young for the AHL, not ready for a full-time role in the NHL, and potentially too good for major junior hockey — is a tricky one. [The Athletic]
- The Colorado Avalanche are working to get the most out of Cale Makar without burning him out. [ESPN]
Loading comments...