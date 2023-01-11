 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Monahan’s merits

In today’s links, Sean Monahan’s value is amplified by the team’s struggles without him, Owen Beck looks forward to the next part of his journey, and the changes to the CHL landscape after a trade-filled deadline.

By Nathan Ni
Montréal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Sean Monahan’s value to the team is being highlighted by how the Canadiens have performed in his absence. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Despite a listless loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Canadiens’ future is taking steps forward even as the present is taking steps backward. [The Athletic]
  • Key dates for the second half of the Habs season. [La Presse]
  • Should you boo your own team? [TSN 690 (Audio)]
  • Owen Beck, recently dealt to the Peterborough Petes, is excited for a chance to play with a contender. [PTBO Today (Audio) | The Athletic]
  • How Larry Robinson’s Hall of Fame career almost got ended early by a horse. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The CHL landscape has changed dramatically after a trade deadline punctuated by blockbusters. [Sportsnet | Daily Faceoff | The Hockey News]
  • What could the goaltending market look like for the NHL trade deadline in a few months? [Daily Faceoff]
  • There are also several high profile defencemen linked with trade rumours. [The Athletic]
  • January means NHL teams are gathering all their scouting knowledge in one (usually sunny) place to get a framework for the upcoming draft. [The Hockey News]
  • NHL coaching hot seat: Which of these 14 coaches should worry? Who’s safe? [The Athletic]
  • Shane Wright’s situation — too young for the AHL, not ready for a full-time role in the NHL, and potentially too good for major junior hockey — is a tricky one. [The Athletic]
  • The Colorado Avalanche are working to get the most out of Cale Makar without burning him out. [ESPN]

