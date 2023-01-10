Tuesday Habs Headlines: Carey Price didn’t expect a career in Montreal

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Back in the day, Carey Price thought he would have ended up with the Minnesota Wild or the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Journal de Montreal]
- Injuries and power-play woes are sucking the life out of the Habs. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens currently have $18,613,333 on the injured list (not including Price and Paul Byron). [RDS]
- Martin St-Louis shows off his moves. Take note, team.
Aucun doute. Le coach pourrait encore jouer ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/c6Mewd1tyc— Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) January 9, 2023
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Twenty players you’ll hear about in trade rumours over the next seven weeks. [Sportsnet]
- Ten players who have a chance to reach 70 points this season for the first time in their NHL career. [Dobber Hockey]
- Connor Bedard continues to live up to the hype as he remains the odds-on favourite to be selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. [TSN]
- Aside from Jakob Chychrun what other assets could the Arizona Coyotes try to trade? [The Hockey News]
- Fourteen-year-old Seth Hyde took the first step in his dream of becoming a hockey commentator after being the guest color commentator for the ECHL Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday. [CBC]
