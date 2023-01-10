 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Carey Price didn’t expect a career in Montreal

In today’s links, Price didn’t expect to be selected by the Canadiens, injury and power-play woes, players who could reach 70 points for the first time, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Back in the day, Carey Price thought he would have ended up with the Minnesota Wild or the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Injuries and power-play woes are sucking the life out of the Habs. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens currently have $18,613,333 on the injured list (not including Price and Paul Byron). [RDS]
  • Martin St-Louis shows off his moves. Take note, team.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Twenty players you’ll hear about in trade rumours over the next seven weeks. [Sportsnet]
  • Ten players who have a chance to reach 70 points this season for the first time in their NHL career. [Dobber Hockey]
  • Connor Bedard continues to live up to the hype as he remains the odds-on favourite to be selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. [TSN]
  • Aside from Jakob Chychrun what other assets could the Arizona Coyotes try to trade? [The Hockey News]
  • Fourteen-year-old Seth Hyde took the first step in his dream of becoming a hockey commentator after being the guest color commentator for the ECHL Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday. [CBC]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...