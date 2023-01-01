Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Josh Anderson made a resolution for he and his teammates to be better in 2023:
#Habs Josh Anderson: "new year's, we're here with our moms - we're going to have a good time tonight, regroup and get ready for Nashville and get the win - that's where it's going to start off."— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 1, 2023
- Some of the top rebuilding pieces currently in the system [Journal de Quebec]
- Looking back at the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022 calendar year. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Who was 2022’s athlete of the year? [Sportsnet]
- With another four points, Connor Bedard is on the verge of breaking multiple Canadian World Juniors records. [TSN]
- Sam Gagner’s journey to 1000 games. [The Hockey News]
- Max Domi is interested in sticking with the Chicago Blackhawks through their rebuild phase. [Sportnet]
- Officials expect ideal conditions for today’s Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. [NHL.com]
