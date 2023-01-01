 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Resolving to be better

In today’s links, Josh Anderson expects a new year to reveal a new team, reliving Montreal’s 2022, Connor Bedard’s historic run, Domi finids a home in Chicago, and more.

By Justin Blades
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Montreal Canadiens v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Josh Anderson made a resolution for he and his teammates to be better in 2023:
  • Some of the top rebuilding pieces currently in the system [Journal de Quebec]
  • Looking back at the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022 calendar year. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...