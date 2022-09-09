Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Cayden Primeau is confident in his future with the Habs organization. [Montreal Canadiens | RDS | La Presse]
- Season preview: what can the Canadiens accomplish in 2022-23? [Daily Faceoff]
- Mathieu Perreault has announced his retirement. [La Presse]
- University and CEGEP students will qualify for discounted tickets at certain games during the season. [MTL Blog]
- Adam Engström scores his first senior-level professional goal for Rögle BK. [Patrik Bexell]
Sweet moves from #Habs Adam Engström!!! First goal in Champions Hockey League and Rögles senior team. pic.twitter.com/3xmrgaR0Nk— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) September 8, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- Queen Elizabeth II may not have attended many NHL matches in her life, but her impact was felt by those in attendance. [NHL.com]
- Nazem Kadri has donated $1 million to the London Health Sciences Foundation. [TSN]
- The Arizona Coyotes say they have already surpassed season-ticket revenue from their old arena in Glendale, despite playing in a 5,000 seat stadium this coming season. [ESPN]
- Ranking the top 20 Calder Trophy candidates for the 2022-23 NHL season. [The Athletic]
