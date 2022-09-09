 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Primeau strives to be “number one at the highest level”

In today’s links, Cayden Primeau talks about his future goals, Mathieu Perreault retires, and Nazem Kadri donates a million dollars to the London Health Sciences Foundation.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: APR 24 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Cayden Primeau is confident in his future with the Habs organization. [Montreal Canadiens | RDS | La Presse]
  • Season preview: what can the Canadiens accomplish in 2022-23? [Daily Faceoff]
  • Mathieu Perreault has announced his retirement. [La Presse]
  • University and CEGEP students will qualify for discounted tickets at certain games during the season. [MTL Blog]
  • Adam Engström scores his first senior-level professional goal for Rögle BK. [Patrik Bexell]

Around the league and elsewhere

