 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Betting on Kirby Dach could end in a big payoff

In today’s links, Hughes bets on Dach, Price heads to LTIR, Stützle locks down big deal with Ottawa, a “thorough audit” is called for on Hockey Canada, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Seattle Kraken v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes finally signed Kirby Dach and the payoff for betting on the forward could be considerable. [Sportsnet]
  • Let’s get our offence on!
  • Carey Price was placed on the off-season long-term injured reserve list on Wednesday. [RDS]
  • TVA Sports announced that Michel Therrien and Joël Bouchard will join the network’s Saturday night coverage of the Canadiens and do intermission segments. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Ottawa Senators signed Tim Stützle to a max-term extension, signing the 20-year-old to a $66.8 million dollar contract through the 2030-31 season. [TSN]
  • NDP MP is asking the federal government to conduct “a thorough audit” of Hockey Canada’s finances dating back to 2016. [Sportsnet]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are given better odds than the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers to make the playoffs in the East this season. [TSN]
  • Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their 2022-23 NHL national television schedule. [NHL]
  • Keith Kinkaid does some sport blending with his new mask.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...