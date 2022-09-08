Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes finally signed Kirby Dach and the payoff for betting on the forward could be considerable. [Sportsnet]
- Let’s get our offence on!
- Carey Price was placed on the off-season long-term injured reserve list on Wednesday. [RDS]
- TVA Sports announced that Michel Therrien and Joël Bouchard will join the network’s Saturday night coverage of the Canadiens and do intermission segments. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Ottawa Senators signed Tim Stützle to a max-term extension, signing the 20-year-old to a $66.8 million dollar contract through the 2030-31 season. [TSN]
- NDP MP is asking the federal government to conduct “a thorough audit” of Hockey Canada’s finances dating back to 2016. [Sportsnet]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are given better odds than the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers to make the playoffs in the East this season. [TSN]
- Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their 2022-23 NHL national television schedule. [NHL]
- Keith Kinkaid does some sport blending with his new mask.
