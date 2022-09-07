Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Juraj Slafkovsky was one of 27 players who took part in the NHL Players’ Association Rookie Showcase at Medstar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday. [NHL.com]
- “What we are looking for is talent and mental resiliency.” Why the Habs selected Slafkovsky. [Montreal Gazette]
- No matter if Slafkovsky ends up in Montreal, Laval, or elsewhere, the Slovak is likely to adapt quickly. [La Presse]
- Slafkovsky himself feels that he is ready for the NHL. [RDS]
- ‘Hockeyland’: Players (including Blake Biondi) and filmmakers talk about inside look at a northern Minnesota high school season. [Duluth News Tribune]
Around the league and elsewhere
- “Black Ice” is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history and the role of Black players in shaping it. [Yahoo! Sports]
- The National Hockey League mourns the passing of former linesman Dan Schachte. [NHL.com]
- Predicting NHL breakout candidates for 2022-23. [ESPN]
- How synthetic ice evolved from a novelty into a serious hockey training tool. [The Athletic]
- NHL referees will now be able to nullify a major penalty after video review. [Scouting the Refs]
