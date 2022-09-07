 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Slafkovsky showcased

In today’s links, the spotlight is on Juraj Slafkovsky at the NHL rookie showcase, the NHL mourns the passing of Dan Schachte, and the rise of synthetic ice as a training tool.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Juraj Slafkovsky was one of 27 players who took part in the NHL Players’ Association Rookie Showcase at Medstar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday. [NHL.com]
  • “What we are looking for is talent and mental resiliency.” Why the Habs selected Slafkovsky. [Montreal Gazette]
  • No matter if Slafkovsky ends up in Montreal, Laval, or elsewhere, the Slovak is likely to adapt quickly. [La Presse]
  • Slafkovsky himself feels that he is ready for the NHL. [RDS]
  • ‘Hockeyland’: Players (including Blake Biondi) and filmmakers talk about inside look at a northern Minnesota high school season. [Duluth News Tribune]

Around the league and elsewhere

