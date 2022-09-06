 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Behind the scenes of prepping for Draft selections

In today’s links, a glimpse at how the Habs prepped for the 2022 Draft, comparing the Dach negotiations to Kotkaniemi’s, the biggest off-season moves, and more.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • A behind-the-scenes look at the Canadiens’ thought process when prepping for their 2022 draft selections. [Canadiens]
  • Comparing the negotiating factors between waiting for a Kirby Dach contract and that of losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers could benefit from a Tyson Barrie trade. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Ken Dryden agrees that mixing Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith into the Women’s World Hockey Championship celebration was distracting, confusing and incorrect. [Toronto Star]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Looking back at the five biggest off-season moves. [The Hockey News]
  • Edmonton Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci singlehandedly drove away the ghost of Jeff Petry. [Edmonton Journal]
  • The Ottawa Senators signed defenceman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract. [NHL]
  • Will the Buffalo Sabres’ monster bet on Tage Thompson help turn the organization around? [TSN]

