Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- A behind-the-scenes look at the Canadiens’ thought process when prepping for their 2022 draft selections. [Canadiens]
- Comparing the negotiating factors between waiting for a Kirby Dach contract and that of losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers could benefit from a Tyson Barrie trade. [The Hockey Writers]
- Ken Dryden agrees that mixing Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith into the Women’s World Hockey Championship celebration was distracting, confusing and incorrect. [Toronto Star]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Looking back at the five biggest off-season moves. [The Hockey News]
- Edmonton Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci singlehandedly drove away the ghost of Jeff Petry. [Edmonton Journal]
- The Ottawa Senators signed defenceman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract. [NHL]
- Will the Buffalo Sabres’ monster bet on Tage Thompson help turn the organization around? [TSN]
