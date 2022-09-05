 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta is ready to earn a roster spot again this season

In today’s links, Pezzetta is ready to work for another roster spot, Habs jerseys sported by boy band, Team Canada takes home the gold — again, and more.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Michael Pezzetta got his foot in the door last season and quickly became a fan favourite. He’s ready to put in the work to earn a roster spot again this year. [Canadiens]
  • The Backstreet Boys sported Habs road jerseys while performing at the Bell Centre the weekend. [NHL]
  • Sean Monahan quickly went from a little upset to extremely excited on the day he was traded to the Canadiens from the Calgary Flames. [Offside]
  • The likeliest Habs to re-sign as pending unrestricted free agents after the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • It’s déjà vu all over again. Team Canada takes home the gold after defeating Team USA in the World Women’s Hockey Championship on Sunday. [Sportsnet]
  • Completing the Golden Sweep!

