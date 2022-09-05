Monday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta is ready to earn a roster spot again this season

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Michael Pezzetta got his foot in the door last season and quickly became a fan favourite. He’s ready to put in the work to earn a roster spot again this year. [Canadiens]
- The Backstreet Boys sported Habs road jerseys while performing at the Bell Centre the weekend. [NHL]
- Sean Monahan quickly went from a little upset to extremely excited on the day he was traded to the Canadiens from the Calgary Flames. [Offside]
- The likeliest Habs to re-sign as pending unrestricted free agents after the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- It’s déjà vu all over again. Team Canada takes home the gold after defeating Team USA in the World Women’s Hockey Championship on Sunday. [Sportsnet]
- Completing the Golden Sweep!
- Johnny Gaudreau may be coming off a career-high season but how many points will he manage with the Columbus Blue Jackets? [The Hockey News]
